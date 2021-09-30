CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Carson City, NV

COVID-19: How Cases in the Carson City, NV Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

By Evan Comen
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0cCLfijt00 The U.S. reported over 817,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending September 28, bringing the total count to more than 42.6 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 683,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise, albeit at a slowing rate. In the past week, there were an average of 39.7 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- a decrease from the week prior, when there were an average of 47.3 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

The Carson City, NV metro area consists of just Carson City. As of September 28, there were 14,996.4 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Carson City residents, 13.5% higher than the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 13,207.9 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Carson City metro area, unemployment peaked at 21.0% in April 2020. As of May 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 4.8%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Carson City, NV metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Nevada where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of September 28 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of September 28 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of September 28 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of September 28 per 100,000 residents
16180 Carson City, NV 54,773 8,214 14,996.4 142 259.3
29820 Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV 2,182,004 317,520 14,551.8 5,559 254.8
39900 Reno, NV 460,924 60,836 13,198.7 830 180.1

Comments / 3

TheVPisawhore
6d ago

Orlando, Florida – A former Notre Dame professor who routinely attacked unvaccinated people as “selfish” passed away after she received her 3rd Covid vaccine.......😂🤣🤣😂

Reply
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Health
State
Nevada State
City
Carson City, NV
Carson City, NV
Health
Carson City, NV
Government
Local
Nevada Government
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties in the Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

With the ongoing surge of the delta variant, COVID-19 continues to spread through the United States. To date, 43,206,453 Americans have been infected with the virus — and 693,177 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world. In the Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade […]
ROSEVILLE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan Areas#U S Census Bureau#Restaurants#Nv Metro Area Compare#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Public Health
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

57K+
Followers
36K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy