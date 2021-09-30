CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19: Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL Metro Area Among the Most Dangerous in America

By Evan Comen
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0cCLfhrA00 The U.S. reported over 817,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending September 28, bringing the total count to more than 42.6 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 683,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise, albeit at a slowing rate. In the past week, there were an average of 39.7 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- a decrease from the week prior, when there were an average of 47.3 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

The Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL metro area consists of just Lee County. As of September 28, there were 16,763.7 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Cape Coral residents, the 44th highest rate of all 383 metro areas with available data. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 13,207.9 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Cape Coral-Fort Myers metro area, unemployment peaked at 15.1% in April 2020. As of May 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 4.9%.

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of September 28 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of September 28 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of September 28 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of September 28 per 100,000 residents
33100 Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL 6,090,660 1,233,525 20,252.7 16,532 271.4
29460 Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL 686,218 124,944 18,207.6 2,198 320.3
37860 Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL 488,246 87,580 17,937.7 1,413 289.4
45220 Tallahassee, FL 382,197 67,140 17,566.9 703 183.9
37460 Panama City, FL 182,161 31,777 17,444.5 639 350.8
27260 Jacksonville, FL 1,503,574 255,434 16,988.5 3,947 262.5
18880 Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin, FL 272,056 46,077 16,936.6 646 237.5
15980 Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL 737,468 123,627 16,763.7 1,613 218.7
36740 Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL 2,508,970 406,286 16,193.3 4,567 182.0
36100 Ocala, FL 353,526 55,171 15,605.9 1,609 455.1
34940 Naples-Marco Island, FL 371,453 56,489 15,207.6 720 193.8
45300 Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL 3,097,859 470,803 15,197.7 7,218 233.0
23540 Gainesville, FL 323,799 48,314 14,921.0 607 187.5
42700 Sebring-Avon Park, FL 103,437 15,417 14,904.7 495 478.6
35840 North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL 803,709 118,942 14,799.1 2,031 252.7
42680 Sebastian-Vero Beach, FL 153,989 21,676 14,076.3 501 325.3
38940 Port St. Lucie, FL 472,012 66,125 14,009.2 1,403 297.2
26140 Homosassa Springs, FL 145,169 19,865 13,684.1 695 478.8
37340 Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL 585,507 79,224 13,530.8 1,603 273.8
19660 Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL 646,288 87,385 13,521.1 1,335 206.6
39460 Punta Gorda, FL 181,067 22,350 12,343.5 530 292.7
45540 The Villages, FL 125,044 14,101 11,276.8 428 342.3

savagestyle
6d ago

Per capita counts, our cases are lower than most places, this is a regurgitated scare story, they can’t report that the cases are dropping daily, that would be good news, and nobody reads good news right?

Barb Carrick
6d ago

Not true. Cape Coral is declining in numbers. was just at hospital and certainly does not look any where close to stock photo you are showing.

Tony O
6d ago

The irony of SWF they believe they're invincible and completely immune. Pandemic of the Non-Sciences Non-Vacinated. Stay away from our overloaded Health System.

