Burlington, NC

COVID-19: How Cases in the Burlington, NC Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

By Evan Comen
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0cCLff5i00 The U.S. reported over 817,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending September 28, bringing the total count to more than 42.6 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 683,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise, albeit at a slowing rate. In the past week, there were an average of 39.7 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- a decrease from the week prior, when there were an average of 47.3 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

The Burlington, NC metro area consists of just Alamance County. As of September 28, there were 14,914.5 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Burlington residents, 12.9% higher than the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 13,207.9 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Burlington metro area, unemployment peaked at 13.3% in April 2020. As of May 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 4.6%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Burlington, NC metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in North Carolina where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of September 28 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of September 28 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of September 28 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of September 28 per 100,000 residents
25860 Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC 366,678 59,268 16,163.5 752 205.1
24780 Greenville, NC 178,433 27,769 15,562.7 138 77.3
16740 Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC 2,545,560 383,323 15,058.5 3,857 151.5
15500 Burlington, NC 163,324 24,359 14,914.5 310 189.8
40580 Rocky Mount, NC 146,678 21,774 14,844.8 336 229.1
49180 Winston-Salem, NC 666,216 89,049 13,366.4 980 147.1
27340 Jacksonville, NC 195,069 25,650 13,149.2 224 114.8
35100 New Bern, NC 124,786 15,995 12,817.9 192 153.9
22180 Fayetteville, NC 519,101 64,958 12,513.6 712 137.2
48900 Wilmington, NC 288,337 35,531 12,322.7 351 121.7
24660 Greensboro-High Point, NC 762,063 92,937 12,195.4 1,300 170.6
39580 Raleigh-Cary, NC 1,332,311 160,692 12,061.1 1,182 88.7
24140 Goldsboro, NC 123,603 14,836 12,002.9 287 232.2
11700 Asheville, NC 454,351 48,500 10,674.6 745 164.0
20500 Durham-Chapel Hill, NC 626,695 62,011 9,894.9 620 98.9

