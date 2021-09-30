CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

COVID-19: How Cases in the Charleston-North Charleston, SC Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

By Evan Comen
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0cCLfcRX00 The U.S. reported over 817,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending September 28, bringing the total count to more than 42.6 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 683,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise, albeit at a slowing rate. In the past week, there were an average of 39.7 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- a decrease from the week prior, when there were an average of 47.3 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

The Charleston-North Charleston, SC metro area consists of Charleston County, Berkeley County, and Dorchester County. As of September 28, there were 15,915.5 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Charleston residents, 20.5% higher than the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 13,207.9 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Charleston-North Charleston metro area, Dorchester County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of September 28, there were 20,091.7 cases per 100,000 residents in Dorchester County, the most of any county in Charleston-North Charleston, and far greater than the county with the lowest incidence. In Berkeley County, there were 13,657.2 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Charleston-North Charleston.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Charleston-North Charleston metro area, unemployment peaked at 12.3% in April 2020. As of May 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 3.6%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Charleston-North Charleston, SC metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in South Carolina where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of September 28 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of September 28 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of September 28 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of September 28 per 100,000 residents
24860 Greenville-Anderson, SC 895,942 168,436 18,799.9 2,447 273.1
43900 Spartanburg, SC 307,617 57,342 18,640.7 999 324.8
22500 Florence, SC 205,502 36,582 17,801.3 699 340.1
17900 Columbia, SC 824,278 135,275 16,411.3 1,732 210.1
16700 Charleston-North Charleston, SC 774,508 123,267 15,915.5 1,235 159.5
34820 Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC 463,987 73,522 15,845.7 995 214.4
25940 Hilton Head Island-Bluffton, SC 214,752 29,779 13,866.7 344 160.2
44940 Sumter, SC 140,714 19,501 13,858.6 398 282.8

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Expensive Town to Buy a Home in Every State

The COVID-19 pandemic fueled a surge in demand among homebuyers that is only now beginning to show signs of slowing. This historic demand coincided with low borrowing costs, limited housing inventory, and labor and materials bottlenecks that have been hampering new construction. These factors have pushed home values to all time highs.  Of course, in […]
REAL ESTATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Worst State to Work in America

There are a large number of studies about which cities and states are best to work in. Among the most well-known are those from U.S. News and WalletHub. These are based on unemployment, job growth, job satisfaction, and the variety of industries. A new study uses different yardsticks, relying primarily on whether a state is […]
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan Areas#Covid 19#U S Census Bureau#Americans
24/7 Wall St.

The Drunkest City in Every State

Each day, at dinner tables and social functions across the country, millions of adults enjoy alcohol responsibly. Moderate drinking — defined as two standard drinks per day for men and one standard drink for women — carries relatively little risk, and may even have some health benefits. However, beyond this threshold, alcohol can only be […]
FOOD & DRINKS
WSAZ

COVID-19 W.Va. | 28 additional deaths reported

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of September 30, 2021, there are currently 13,736 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been 28 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 3,670 deaths attributed to COVID-19. DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 77-year old male from Logan County, a 50-year old male from Logan County, a 72-year old male from Brooke County, a 75-year old male from Logan County, a 73-year old male from Marion County, a 75-year old male from Berkeley County, a 61-year old male from Wood County, an 87-year old female from Marion County, a 65-year old male from Mercer County, an 87-year old female from Morgan County, a 52-year old male from Harrison County, a 73-year old male from Kanawha County, a 78-year old male from Harrison County, an 82-year old female from Jefferson County, a 73-year old male from Calhoun County, a 51-year old male from Wetzel County, an 80-year old female from Morgan County, a 51-year old female from Tyler County, a 62-year old female from Hampshire County, a 95-year old male from Morgan County, a 46-year old male from Wetzel County, a 76-year old female from Nicholas County, a 94-year old male from Monroe County, a 78-year old female from Jackson County, a 71-year old female from Mason County, a 74-year old male from Mingo County, and a 76-year old female from Wetzel County.
CHARLESTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS San Francisco

Kaiser: 2,200 Employees Suspended For Skipping Vaccine; More Than 92% Workers Vaccinated

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — More than 2,000 Kaiser Permanente workers who elected to not receive the COVID vaccine have been suspended without pay, according to the health care provider. Kaiser Permanente said more than 92% of its employees have been vaccinated, up from 78% when the company’s vaccination requirement was initially announced on August 2. According to Kaiser, each suspended worker has until December 1 to get vaccinated. “As of October 4, just over 2,200 have not responded to our vaccine requirement, and have been put on unpaid administrative leave across the country,” Kaiser said in a statement. “We hope none of our employees will choose to leave their jobs rather than be vaccinated, but we won’t know with certainty until then. We will continue to work with this group of employees to allay concerns and educate them about the vaccines, their benefits, and risks.” Kaiser Permanente, the nation’s largest nonprofit health care organization, said its mandate applies across all of Kaiser’s locations in Colorado, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Oregon, Virginia, Washington and Washington, D.C. In July, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a requirement for all health care workers to get vaccinated or be subject to frequent COVID-19 testing.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
247wallst.com

States With the Highest Black Unemployment

The COVID-19 pandemic ushered in an unemployment crisis of historic magnitude. The national jobless rate more than tripled in a single month from 4.4% in March 2020 to 14.8% in April — a high not seen since the Great Depression. Though the majority of those jobs have since returned, the recovery has exposed and in many cases worsened existing levels of racial inequality.
WOWK 13 News

Kanawha County drops below 1,000 active COVID-19 cases

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department confirmed 112 new COVID-19 cases for Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. This brings the county to 22,867 cases since the pandemic began. The KCHD says 18,984 of those cases are confirmed and 3,883 are probable. With no additional deaths reported, Kanawha County remains at 388 total COVID-19 […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

57K+
Followers
36K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy