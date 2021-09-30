CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19: Charlottesville, VA Metro Area Among the Safest in America

By Evan Comen
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0cCLfVDK00 The U.S. reported over 817,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending September 28, bringing the total count to more than 42.6 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 683,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise, albeit at a slowing rate. In the past week, there were an average of 39.7 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- a decrease from the week prior, when there were an average of 47.3 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

The Charlottesville, VA metro area consists of Albemarle County, the city of Charlottesville, Fluvanna County, and two other counties. As of September 28, there were 8,306.1 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Charlottesville residents, the 25th lowest rate of all 383 metro areas with available data. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 13,207.9 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Charlottesville metro area, Charlottesville city has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of September 28, there were 10,584.8 cases per 100,000 residents in Charlottesville city, the most of any county in Charlottesville, and far greater than the county with the lowest incidence. In Albemarle County, there were 6,886.1 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Charlottesville.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Charlottesville metro area, unemployment peaked at 10.2% in April 2020. As of May 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 4.2%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Charlottesville, VA metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Virginia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of September 28 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of September 28 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of September 28 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of September 28 per 100,000 residents
44420 Staunton, VA 121,651 15,447 12,697.8 224 184.1
31340 Lynchburg, VA 261,652 32,501 12,421.5 490 187.3
25500 Harrisonburg, VA 133,557 16,245 12,163.3 230 172.2
49020 Winchester, VA-WV 137,621 16,568 12,038.9 208 151.1
13980 Blacksburg-Christiansburg, VA 166,785 19,500 11,691.7 217 130.1
40220 Roanoke, VA 313,009 33,756 10,784.4 559 178.6
40060 Richmond, VA 1,269,530 131,492 10,357.5 2,159 170.1
47260 Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC 1,761,729 180,916 10,269.2 2,504 142.1
16820 Charlottesville, VA 215,445 17,895 8,306.1 211 97.9

