CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charleston, WV

COVID-19: How Cases in the Charleston, WV Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

By Evan Comen
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0cCLfGDf00 The U.S. reported over 817,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending September 28, bringing the total count to more than 42.6 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 683,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise, albeit at a slowing rate. In the past week, there were an average of 39.7 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- a decrease from the week prior, when there were an average of 47.3 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

The Charleston, WV metro area consists of Kanawha County, Jackson County, Boone County, and two other counties. As of September 28, there were 11,814.6 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Charleston residents, 10.5% lower than the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 13,207.9 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Charleston metro area, Boone County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of September 28, there were 13,671.3 cases per 100,000 residents in Boone County, the most of any county in Charleston, and far greater than the county with the lowest incidence. In Lincoln County, there were 11,318.9 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Charleston.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Charleston metro area, unemployment peaked at 18.2% in April 2020. As of May 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 6.1%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Charleston, WV metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in West Virginia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of September 28 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of September 28 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of September 28 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of September 28 per 100,000 residents
26580 Huntington-Ashland, WV-KY-OH 361,832 52,324 14,460.9 720 199.0
37620 Parkersburg-Vienna, WV 90,758 12,151 13,388.4 213 234.7
48540 Wheeling, WV-OH 141,475 18,685 13,207.3 377 266.5
13220 Beckley, WV 118,828 15,344 12,912.8 230 193.6
48260 Weirton-Steubenville, WV-OH 118,213 14,233 12,040.1 336 284.2
16620 Charleston, WV 264,113 31,204 11,814.6 561 212.4
34060 Morgantown, WV 139,157 15,755 11,321.7 169 121.4

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, WV
City
Morgantown, WV
Charleston, WV
Health
Charleston, WV
Coronavirus
City
Beckley, WV
State
West Virginia State
Charleston, WV
Government
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties in the Blacksburg-Christiansburg-Radford, VA Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

With the ongoing surge of the delta variant, COVID-19 continues to spread through the United States. To date, 43,206,453 Americans have been infected with the virus — and 693,177 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world. In the Blacksburg-Christiansburg-Radford […]
BLACKSBURG, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan Areas#Covid 19#U S Census Bureau#Americans
24/7 Wall St.

The Worst Counties to Live In

Compared to the rest of the world, the United States has a relatively high standard of living. However, in a country home to over 328 million people spanning nearly 3.8 million square miles, there are outliers — places where quality of life has been eroded by any number of economic and historical forces.  While there […]
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties in the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

With the ongoing surge of the delta variant, COVID-19 continues to spread through the United States. To date, 43,206,453 Americans have been infected with the virus — and 693,177 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world. In the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Worst State to Work in America

There are a large number of studies about which cities and states are best to work in. Among the most well-known are those from U.S. News and WalletHub. These are based on unemployment, job growth, job satisfaction, and the variety of industries. A new study uses different yardsticks, relying primarily on whether a state is […]
ECONOMY
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

57K+
Followers
36K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy