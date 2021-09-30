CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

COVID-19: How Cases in the Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

By Evan Comen
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0cCLeeFC00 The U.S. reported over 817,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending September 28, bringing the total count to more than 42.6 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 683,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise, albeit at a slowing rate. In the past week, there were an average of 39.7 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- a decrease from the week prior, when there were an average of 47.3 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

The Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC metro area consists of Mecklenburg County, York County, Union County, and eight other counties. As of September 28, there were 15,058.5 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Charlotte residents, 14.0% higher than the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 13,207.9 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia metro area, Chester County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of September 28, there were 18,461.2 cases per 100,000 residents in Chester County, the most of any county in Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, and far greater than the county with the lowest incidence. In Mecklenburg County, there were 13,795.4 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia metro area, unemployment peaked at 13.4% in May 2020. As of May 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 4.6%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in North Carolina where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of September 28 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of September 28 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of September 28 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of September 28 per 100,000 residents
25860 Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC 366,678 59,268 16,163.5 752 205.1
24780 Greenville, NC 178,433 27,769 15,562.7 138 77.3
16740 Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC 2,545,560 383,323 15,058.5 3,857 151.5
15500 Burlington, NC 163,324 24,359 14,914.5 310 189.8
40580 Rocky Mount, NC 146,678 21,774 14,844.8 336 229.1
49180 Winston-Salem, NC 666,216 89,049 13,366.4 980 147.1
27340 Jacksonville, NC 195,069 25,650 13,149.2 224 114.8
35100 New Bern, NC 124,786 15,995 12,817.9 192 153.9
22180 Fayetteville, NC 519,101 64,958 12,513.6 712 137.2
48900 Wilmington, NC 288,337 35,531 12,322.7 351 121.7
24660 Greensboro-High Point, NC 762,063 92,937 12,195.4 1,300 170.6
39580 Raleigh-Cary, NC 1,332,311 160,692 12,061.1 1,182 88.7
24140 Goldsboro, NC 123,603 14,836 12,002.9 287 232.2
11700 Asheville, NC 454,351 48,500 10,674.6 745 164.0
20500 Durham-Chapel Hill, NC 626,695 62,011 9,894.9 620 98.9

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Expensive Town to Buy a Home in Every State

The COVID-19 pandemic fueled a surge in demand among homebuyers that is only now beginning to show signs of slowing. This historic demand coincided with low borrowing costs, limited housing inventory, and labor and materials bottlenecks that have been hampering new construction. These factors have pushed home values to all time highs.  Of course, in […]
REAL ESTATE
24/7 Wall St.

The Drunkest City in Every State

Each day, at dinner tables and social functions across the country, millions of adults enjoy alcohol responsibly. Moderate drinking — defined as two standard drinks per day for men and one standard drink for women — carries relatively little risk, and may even have some health benefits. However, beyond this threshold, alcohol can only be […]
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan Areas#Gastonia#Covid 19#Americans
CBS San Francisco

Kaiser: 2,200 Employees Suspended For Skipping Vaccine; More Than 92% Workers Vaccinated

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — More than 2,000 Kaiser Permanente workers who elected to not receive the COVID vaccine have been suspended without pay, according to the health care provider. Kaiser Permanente said more than 92% of its employees have been vaccinated, up from 78% when the company’s vaccination requirement was initially announced on August 2. According to Kaiser, each suspended worker has until December 1 to get vaccinated. “As of October 4, just over 2,200 have not responded to our vaccine requirement, and have been put on unpaid administrative leave across the country,” Kaiser said in a statement. “We hope none of our employees will choose to leave their jobs rather than be vaccinated, but we won’t know with certainty until then. We will continue to work with this group of employees to allay concerns and educate them about the vaccines, their benefits, and risks.” Kaiser Permanente, the nation’s largest nonprofit health care organization, said its mandate applies across all of Kaiser’s locations in Colorado, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Oregon, Virginia, Washington and Washington, D.C. In July, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a requirement for all health care workers to get vaccinated or be subject to frequent COVID-19 testing.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
TIME

Including Housing Voucher Funds in Democrats' Reconciliation Bill is the First Challenge. Getting Landlords to Accept Them is Another

The only thing that’s clear after a week of Democratic infighting on Capitol Hill over a proposed $3.5 trillion social spending package is that lawmakers will have to trim hundreds of billions—if not trillions—from their final bill in order to get critical support from moderate Democratic Senators Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Joe Manchin of West Virginia.
ADVOCACY
CBS Denver

Nursing Students In Colorado Maintain Some Optimism: ‘Here To Take Care Of You’

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – People are still seeking nursing careers in spite of the stories of stressed out and overworked nurses. “I don’t see myself doing anything else,” said University of Colorado College of Nursing student Shannon Crowson. Enrollment at the school is up 4%, but hanging over the Class of 2022 and 2023 will likely be the COVID pandemic. (credit: CBS) “Yeah that’s just a thing I guess with this new generation of nurses that everyone’s going to see is that we grew up in a pandemic, and I think that’s just going to be how we practice. On high stress alert, and...
COLORADO STATE
KELOLAND TV

Cost of living: The rising price of renting

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — As 2021 wears on, rental prices are rising as demand for housing also increases. This has been a persistent issue nationwide, with single-family rental costs spiking by 7.5% over last year, as of June 2021. Sioux Falls has not been isolated from the rising cost...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
TownLift

Utah has the fifth-largest labor shortage in the country

PARK CITY, Utah — There are 1.45 jobs in Utah for every unemployed person in the state. That is the fifth-highest number for all 50 US states and the District of Columbia. “The workers were chased away during COVID,” Mark Knold, chief economist for the Utah Department of Workforce Services (DWS) told KSL. “The labor […]
UTAH STATE
Apartment Therapy

6 Cheap Places You Can Buy a Home Right Now

As another record year for real estate comes to a close, many people are still hunting for their dream home. And with the rise in remote work, many people are searching for a new place outside their existing zip code. Since median home prices have continued to rise over the past two years (and even hit an astonishing high of $350,300 in May) we put together a list of cities around the country where the average cost of a home remains under $300,000. Here are six cheap(ish) places to buy a home right now.
INCOME TAX
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

57K+
Followers
36K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy