It's not a surprise that with more than 600 restaurants in Fort Collins alone that Denver, Colo. has also made the list as one of the best foodie cities in America. From brick and mortar restaurants to some of the top food trucks in the states, Denver has received multiple food awards over the years, including one Denver chef winning the James Beard Award. Which, if you didn't know, is one of the most prestigious awards in the food industry.

