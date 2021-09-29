International Film Series

The Chicago International Film Festival is not necessarily known for its horror or genre programming, but Raul Benitez is trying to change that. The seasoned programmer is bringing his keen eye to the 57th edition of the festival next month with their After Dark program with seven feature films (including the long-anticipated ANTLERS) and a block of short horror films that will span multiple theaters, drive-ins, and virtual screenings. Gorehounds will be pleased to see THE SADNESS on the big screen, and the coming-of-age, folk horror film HELLBENDER will get its chance to win over audiences at the drive-in in the Pilsen neighborhood. We sat down with Benitez to pick his brain about some of his favorite films in the lineup and other details pertaining to this spooky corner of the long-running festival.

