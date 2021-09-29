CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

International Film Series

internationalfilmseries.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article$9 general admission. $7 w/UCB student ID, $7 for senior citizens. Free on your birthday! CU Cinema Studies students get in free. Buy a Frequent Patron Punch Card for $60 at any IFS show. With the punch card you can see ten films (a value of $90). Mask mandates are...

www.internationalfilmseries.com

Comments / 0

Related
culturemap.com

Champion Film Salon International Film Festival

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The inaugural Champion Film Salon International Film Festival was created by co-founders Cary and Nicole Sandoval to raise awareness for disabilities. With ongoing discussions and movements dedicated to inclusivity and diversity, it was important to the duo to create an artistic space to ensure the voices, talent, and work of filmmakers with disabilities and films about disabilities would be heard.
MOVIES
Volume One

Who’s Got the Popcorn? Check Out the E.C. International Film Fest

After a year of accepting submissions, the Eau Claire International Film Festival is slated to hit the screens with their annual film fest, bringing more movies than ever before. The festival was able to max out its venue – the Pablo Center at the Confluence – with a total of 45 films that are set to be screened Friday-Sunday, Oct. 1-3.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
KULR8

Big Sky Film Series kicks off Thursday

MISSOULA, Mont. - The 2021 Season of the Big Sky Film Series kicks off on Thursday for audiences to enjoy a variety of documentaries through in-person screening events and online streaming. The free community series provides innovative films and opportunities for the audience to engage with fillmmakers. The 2021 season...
MISSOULA, MT
Daily Camera

CU’s International Film Series celebrates 80 years with diverse lineup, visiting filmmakers and more

In the beginning of the pandemic — when we found ourselves bound to the house — few things offered comfort like movies. Whether streaming a new release or revisiting a film whose dialogue lives rent free in your brain, something about logging on to Netflix, or dusting off a cherished Blu-ray, brought a bit of joy to quarantine. Heck, it was almost a passport to the outside world.
BOULDER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cu Cinema Studies#Ifs#Showtime
WSBS

Save This Weekend To Binge Watch A Unique Series Of Films

Six continents will join together as they will view a variety of short films that have been created by movie makers across the globe including the United States, Canada, The United Kingdom, France, Norway and Afghanistan to name a few. You can decide on which movie will advance for a chance to compete in the upcoming 2022 Academy Awards. In other words: "You Be The Judge"
PITTSFIELD, MA
rue-morgue.com

Chicago International Film Festival 2021 Gets Dark with Raul Benitez

The Chicago International Film Festival is not necessarily known for its horror or genre programming, but Raul Benitez is trying to change that. The seasoned programmer is bringing his keen eye to the 57th edition of the festival next month with their After Dark program with seven feature films (including the long-anticipated ANTLERS) and a block of short horror films that will span multiple theaters, drive-ins, and virtual screenings. Gorehounds will be pleased to see THE SADNESS on the big screen, and the coming-of-age, folk horror film HELLBENDER will get its chance to win over audiences at the drive-in in the Pilsen neighborhood. We sat down with Benitez to pick his brain about some of his favorite films in the lineup and other details pertaining to this spooky corner of the long-running festival.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

MagellanTV to feature tons of free films and series for Halloween

The premium documentary streaming service MagellanTV is launching a Halloween playlist this October and making select titles available for FREE! Keep reading to take a look at what will be available on the service for free throughout the month of October to make an epic streaming playlist. MagellanTV Halloween Playlist.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Credit Cards
NWI.com

Reel diversity: Gary International Black Film Festival rolls into NWI

Movie fans will find much to absorb, enjoy and also learn from during the upcoming Gary International Black Film Festival. The Gary International Black Film Festival (GIBFF), which is celebrating its 11th year, will be held Oct. 8-10 in Gary. "We'll have a hybrid festival where we'll be offering some...
GARY, IN
theislandnow.com

Gold Coast Arts Center to hold hybrid International Film Festival

The Gold Coast Arts Center’s 11th annual International Film Festival in October will feature a hybrid schedule of virtual and in-person screenings. Kicking off on Oct. 10 with a family film and arts day outside the Gold Coast Arts Center in Great Neck, the film festival will once again have patrons viewing movies in theaters. A handful of movies will be played at Manhasset Cinemas and Eisenhower Park aside from virtual screenings and programs.
GREAT NECK, NY
cineuropa.org

Frédéric Boyer • Head of programming, Reykjavik International Film Festival

We spoke to Frédéric Boyer about what’s in store at this year’s edition of the Reykjavik International Film Festival (RIFF) (30 September-10 October), which he has programmed. Cineuropa: In addition to Les Arcs and Tribeca, you came to programme. Reykjavik. What has your experience been like so far?. Frédéric Boyer:
MOVIES
Frederick News-Post

Cinema Club Film Series: "Sense and Sensibility"

Wonder Book's Cinema Club Film Series kicks off its season with this 1995 period drama film directed by Ang Lee and based on Jane Austen’s 1811 novel of the same name. Emma Thompson wrote the screenplay and stars as Elinor Dashwood, while Kate Winslet plays Elinor’s younger sister Marianne. The story follows the Dashwood sisters, members of a wealthy English family of landed gentry, as they must deal with circumstances of sudden destitution. They are forced to seek financial security through marriage. Hugh Grant and Alan Rickman play their respective suitors.
MOVIES
visitindy.com

Heartland International Film Festival Turns 30

The film industry was a whole lot different back in 1991. VHS was the main mode of watching movies at home, Blockbuster was still in business, and Indy’s Heartland Film was just getting off the ground in its first year. Now three decades later, Heartland International Film Festival (HIFF) will...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
nerdreactor.com

HorrorFest International Returns with New, Frightening Films in October 2021

The spooky season is here, and it’s the best time to experience scares and haunts in entertainment. If you’re in the Southern Utah area, HorrorFest International will be featuring creepy new films from filmmakers all around the world. This year, the event will be running from October 20-23, 2021 in St. George, Utah.
MOVIES
Sioux City Journal

Sioux City International Film Festival announces winners

SIOUX CITY -- The 16th annual Sioux City Film Festival has announced the films selected for awards. "The Letter Room," directed by Elvira Lund and starring Oscar Isaac, was awarded the festival's Best Drama. The film tells the story of a kindhearted prison officer who gets involved in an inmate's personal affairs. The Letter Room had previously been nominated for an Oscar as Best Live Action Short film.
SIOUX CITY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy