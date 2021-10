Weather Updates from TV6 Meteorologists Karl Bohnak and Jennifer Perez. High pressure over Lake Superior continues towards a mild and drier trend in the U.P. for the next few days. But under overall calm winds, dew points remain high to produce patchy fog and low-lying clouds tonight through Wednesday morning. Visibility still can potentially lower to half a mile or less in some areas, especially inland - drive with caution as needed and with low beams on. Temperatures to warm above the seasonal average of 60-degrees past midmorning as fog mixes out and skies gradually clear.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 18 HOURS AGO