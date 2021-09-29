CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Botco.ai Rounds Out Seed Funding Round With $3.6 Million to Enable AI Chat at Scale for Wellness and Healthcare Organizations

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 8 days ago

Additional Funding Led by VamosVentures, a Venture Capital Fund That Invests in Diverse Founders Who Offer Unique Tech-Driven Solutions to Address Systemic Social Issues. Botco.ai , the leading HIPAA-compliant conversational marketing platform, announced it has received additional seed funding from VamosVentures, bringing the total seed round to $3.6 million. VamosVentures is a Los Angeles-based and Latinx-owned venture capital fund focused on technology companies led by diverse founders with compelling products and solutions. Botco.ai will use the funds to accelerate development and adoption of its AI-based conversational marketing platform, which is currently in use by dozens of health and wellness organizations.

