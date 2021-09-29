Botco.ai Rounds Out Seed Funding Round With $3.6 Million to Enable AI Chat at Scale for Wellness and Healthcare Organizations

Germany-based investment start-up fintech Ride has announced receiving EUR 1.5 million for its further expansion. The financing comes from investors including the family office of investor Raoul Heraeus and the venture capital company Social Starts. The fintech helps its customers to set up asset management company’s, and the fintech then takes over the company’s complete administration. Furthermore, Ride investors can make use of tax advantages and reinvest them in their portfolio. With the money raised, Ride plans to both expand its own platform and hire new employees.

