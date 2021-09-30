CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Britney Spears' Attorney Reveals How She's Feeling After "Monumental" Win in Conservatorship Case

Cover picture for the articleWatch: Jamie Spears Suspended From Britney Spears' Conservatorship. Britney Spears is one step closer to being a free woman. On Wednesday, Sept. 29, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny suspended Jamie Spears from his role as the pop star's conservator of her estate, a ruling that was made effective immediately. In his place, the court has appointed businessman John Zabel, who will temporarily serve in the position through the end of the year.

