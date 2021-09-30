Interfaith celebration held in Lima

The Lima Interfaith Celebration went on Wednesday evening at Faurot Park celebrating World Heart Day. The Lima Interfaith Foundation held the event following a cancellation in 2020 due to COVID. This is the first time the event has been held outdoors. The event kicked off with some songs of unity for those in attendance. They followed that with prayers from 9 different faiths, alongside information on what beliefs they hold. The goal of the event was to learn something new about another religion and to respect each other while coming together for a common goal of peace.