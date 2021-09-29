CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Patriots' White expected to miss rest of season

By Alex Chippin
theScore
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew England Patriots running back James White is expected to miss the remainder of the season with a hip injury he sustained in Week 3, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter and Field Yates. White was reportedly diagnosed with a subluxation after exiting the Patriots' loss to the New Orleans Saints...

www.thescore.com

