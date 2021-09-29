Google Lens coming to Chrome and will soon be integrated into the Google app browser on iOS
In addition to the big MUM upgrade that lets you ask questions about a photo, Google Lens is getting more prominent on iOS and in desktop Chrome. In Chrome for Android today, long-pressing on an image lets you “Search with Google Lens.” That will also be available in desktop Chrome when right-clicking. We first spotted this behind a testing flag in July, with the upcoming launch being slightly more refined.9to5google.com
