Google Lens coming to Chrome and will soon be integrated into the Google app browser on iOS

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn addition to the big MUM upgrade that lets you ask questions about a photo, Google Lens is getting more prominent on iOS and in desktop Chrome. In Chrome for Android today, long-pressing on an image lets you “Search with Google Lens.” That will also be available in desktop Chrome when right-clicking. We first spotted this behind a testing flag in July, with the upcoming launch being slightly more refined.

