'We are talking more about mental health': Health care workers feeling the pandemic's toll

By Joey Safchik
KCRA.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInside the places where health is always top of mind, doctors, nurses and other hospital workers are learning to take care of not only their patients, but one another. "Overall, morale is a bit low, I would say," said Dr. Daniel Jones, a critical care physician at Nebraska Med. "I've noticed that colleagues are encouraging each other a lot more to just talk about how they're feeling."

Comments / 0

Kansas State Collegian

Lafene, Counseling Services merge for more efficient mental health care

The Lafene Health Center now provides students with mental health treatment after joining services with Counseling Services. Kodee Walls, assistant director for Counseling and Psychological Services, said merging the two centers makes the treatment process more efficient. Walls said the merge happened in Spring 2021 after Jim Parker, director of...
unmc.edu

Article sheds light on pandemic's impact on mental health

More than 4.69 million people worldwide have died of COVID-19 as of Sept 20, according to Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center. It’s harder to measure the toll taken on the mental health of individuals and families. Researchers at UNMC have recently published an article in Brain Research Bulletin about how...
#Healthcare Workers#Health Care#Behavioral Health#Pandemic#Nebraska Med#Mental Health America
beckershospitalreview.com

What Johns Hopkins employee survey reveals about pandemic's mental health challenges

The Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security at the Bloomberg School of Public Health in Baltimore released a report Sept. 23 that sheds light on how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the mental health of front-line healthcare workers. It also identifies strategies for healthcare organizations to consider to help protect and enhance employee health and well-being.
audacy.com

I’m Listening: Why talking about mental health matters

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — The past year and a half has been tough for everyone, and frankly, it is OK to not be OK. The message during this Suicide Prevention Awareness Month is more important than ever: You are not alone. Tune in to Audacy’s I’m Listening podcast above, a...
The Guardian

Children’s NHS mental health referrals double in pandemic

Record numbers of children and young people are seeking access to NHS mental health services, figures show, as the devastating toll of the pandemic is revealed in a new analysis. In just three months, nearly 200,000 young people have been referred to mental health services – almost double pre-pandemic levels,...
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Psychiatric Times

Digital Therapeutics: Addressing Health Care Worker Burnout and Mental Health Distress

Is the solution to health care professional burnout in our phones?. The COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on many lives, including those of the world’s health care professionals (HCP). Limited understanding about the virus, scant medical equipment and personal protective equipment, an overwhelming number of desperately ill patients requiring extreme treatment measures, an even more overwhelming number of patient deaths, and serious staffing shortages created a perfect storm of stress and burnout among those tasked with providing treatment and care.
MedicalXpress

Pandemic takes greater toll on mental health of aging women with trauma histories

Beyond the physical dangers of COVID-19, the pandemic has wreaked havoc mentally and emotionally. A new study suggests the pandemic may have had a greater impact on the mental health of women with a history of childhood abuse or intimate partner violence (IPV) than with women without such histories. Study results will be presented during The North American Menopause Society (NAMS) Annual Meeting in Washington, DC, September 22-25, 2021.
Newsday

Require vaccines for health care workers

While we await the outcome of legal challenges to New York State’s vaccine mandate for health care workers, the fact remains that vaccination is society’s best defense against COVID-19. Long Island's hospitals remain firm in their support of full health care workforce vaccination to keep our staff, patients and communities safe.
The Guardian

Support Worker – Mental Health Services

Creative Support is a not-for-profit provider of care and support to people with learning disabilities, mental health needs, autism spectrum conditions, and older people. We are recruiting Support Workers for our Salford Mental Health Supported Accommodation Service – Westfields. We are looking for motivated, resourceful individuals who are committed to...
holycitysinner.com

Mental Health Care as Social Justice

Mental health in the Black community is a major issue but it may be better argued that mental health is, itself, a race issue. People who grow up in worse circumstances have more mental illness and, in our society, those people are disproportionately in racial minorities and other oppressed groups. My legislative aide is white and has lacked any crisis intervention or academic accommodations at his institutions but while he is white, he’s experienced major prejudice for being autistic and the same rule applies. If any institution is going to be integrated by race, by sexual orientation, by neurological condition, then it has to have the infrastructure to handle people who have been through harder times than average. Mental health care is a major factor in doing that.
weaa.org

‘We need to operate with grace’ | Pandemic’s impact on children’s mental health

(WEAA) — Adults aren’t the only ones struggling with mental health problems due to the COVID crisis, children and adolescents have been negatively impacted as well. Dr. Sherell A. McArthur, an emotional and wellness counselor joins Dr. Kaye to discuss mental health challenges children are facing and helpful tips for parents and educators.
Law.com

Attorneys Frustrated About Delays for Hearings: 'It's Taking a Mental Health Toll on the Bar'

Family law attorneys claim delays in hearings dates for clients since COVID-19. Attorneys say those delays have affected the mental health of both clients and attorneys. Several Connecticut family law attorneys say COVID-19 has caused monthslong delays in getting hearing dates for their clients, adding stress to individuals already facing financial and other crises.
wrfalp.com

Governor Hochul Working on Regulations to Require Mental Health Facility, Prison Health Care Workers to Be Vaccinated

Hochul, speaking at a news briefing Thursday, said the regulations will be announced in the near future. This new set of health care workers would join the ranks of staffers at hospitals and nursing homes who were required to receive at least one dose of the vaccination by midnight Monday or face losing their jobs under a state mandate. While the majority of hospital and nursing home workers have been vaccinated, hundreds have been fired or furloughed for refusing to get the shot.
