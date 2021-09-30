'We are talking more about mental health': Health care workers feeling the pandemic's toll

Mental health in the Black community is a major issue but it may be better argued that mental health is, itself, a race issue. People who grow up in worse circumstances have more mental illness and, in our society, those people are disproportionately in racial minorities and other oppressed groups. My legislative aide is white and has lacked any crisis intervention or academic accommodations at his institutions but while he is white, he’s experienced major prejudice for being autistic and the same rule applies. If any institution is going to be integrated by race, by sexual orientation, by neurological condition, then it has to have the infrastructure to handle people who have been through harder times than average. Mental health care is a major factor in doing that.

