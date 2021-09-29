School Sports Roundup: Lynn Classical volleyball clinches state tournament berth

The Lynn Classical volleyball team became the first area team to clinch a berth in the state tournament on Wednesday evening, surviving to notch a 3-2 win over Greater Boston League foe Chelsea on its home court.

“It’s a huge accomplishment and one the girls have worked very hard for,” said Classical coach Chris LeBlanc. “To have gotten to this point as quickly as we have feels great, and now we can focus on our primary goal of winning the GBL.”

The Rams won by set scores of 25-14, 25-22, 17-25, 24-26, 15-10.

“We knew coming in that it would be a tough match because we had several players battling some injuries,” said LeBlanc. “I thought that the longer the match went the worse it would get, but the girls really willed their way to the win in that final set.”

Chloe Clement led the way with 16 kills and eight digs, while Samantha Thoeun had 14 assists. Izzy Faessler added eight assists and six aces in the win, while Annabelle Dao notched nine digs.

Classical (10-0) hosts Revere Monday (5:15).

GOLF

St. John’s Prep 239, BC High 243

Alex Landry and Nick DeVito both shot scores of 38 to lead the way in the win for the Eagles. Terry Manning shot a 39, while Emmet Phelan (40), Connor Remley (42) and Michael Shyjan (42) rounded out the counted scores in the win.

St. John’s Prep (5-1) travels to Malden Catholic Thursday (3).

Hamilton-Wenham 110, Lynn Classical 77

The Rams switched things up with a medal-play match on the road at the famed Myopia Hunt Club, coming up short to a tough Hamilton-Wenham team.

Brady Warren had a solid day in the loss, scoring a match-high 24 points on the difficult layout.

“Hopefully we can learn from this match,” said Classical coach Jack Morrison. “It’s good to play a difficult golf course like that because it really tests your mettle.”

Classical (6-3) plays on the road at Somerville Thursday (3).

Gloucester 43, Marblehead 29

Matt Weed earned medalist honors despite the loss, shooting a 36 on the day. Jacob Hershfield and Charlie Grenier both shot 40. Chris Cannuscio shot a 41 for the Magicians.

Marblehead (6-2) takes on Swampscott Thursday (4).

BOYS SOCCER

St. Mary’s 0, Cardinal Spellman 0

The Spartans earned their second straight draw against an undefeated team, following a 1-1 tie against Bishop Feehan Monday.

Goalkeeper Jacob Guarino made a number of key saves to keep Spellman off the board.

St. Mary’s (4-3-2) travels to Essex Tech Friday (4).

Beverly 2, Peabody 1

Victor Maciel scored the lone goal in the loss for the Tanners, while Cam Collins, Michael Balke, Bruno Correia and Nick Soper all played well.

Peabody (3-3) hosts Danvers Friday (4).

GIRLS SOCCER

Cardinal Spellman 5, St. Mary’s 3

The Spartans went into the final minutes of the game tied at 3-3, but Spellman netted two late goals to pull away.

Sophie Skabeikis scored all three goals in the loss for the Spartans, while Allie Fritz also played well.

St. Mary’s (4-4-1) is off until Wednesday (3:30) on the road at Archbishop Williams.

Swampscott 2, Masconomet 0

Sophie DiGrande and Jess Ford each scored one goal in the win for the Big Blue, while goalkeeper Lillian Gosselin made 12 saves to earn the shutout win in net.

Swampscott (2-2-2) travels to Manchester-Essex Friday (4).

Winthrop 2, Salem 0

Reese Brodin and Mia Norris each scored one goal in the win for the Vikings, while Lily Tallent and Nora McCarey each had one assist.

Winthrop will host Saugus Friday (4:30).

FIELD HOCKEY

Masconomet 4, Swampscott 0

The Big Blue simply couldn’t get their offense going in a loss to a tough Masconomet team that remains unbeaten on the year.

“It was a great effort against a really tough Masco squad,” said Swampscott coach Courtney Russo. “Our defense was stout, but it was the corners that got us in trouble.”

Swampscott (5-2-1) travels to Gloucester Friday (4).

Marblehead 5, Saugus 1

Peighton Ridge led the way with two goals for the Magicians, Mia Carr had one goal and one assist, while Kealy Saterfield and Kate Bickell each scored one goal. Goalie Maggie Beauchene made three saves to earn the win in net.

Marblehead (2-3-1) hosts Peabody Friday (4).

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Medford 19, Lynn Classical 36

Despite the loss, Kevin Baker finished second overall for the Rams with a time of 16:44. Christian Gonzales also had a good race, finishing in seventh place with a time of 17:48.

Classical will host rival Lynn English Tuesday (4) for its Senior Day.

Mystic Valley 27, KIPP/Lynn Tech 28

Brian Zarata led the way with a third-place finish, while Alan Barrios-Robles finished fifth for the Tigers. Bryton Osgood (eighth place) and Anthony Perez (10th place) also finished well in the loss.

KIPP/Lynn Tech is now 2-2.

Marblehead 18, Masconomet 37

Marblehead 18, Gloucester 40

The Magicians took the top two spots in the win, with Will Cerrutti finishing first (16:59) and Will Lamb finishing second (17:00). Other top finishers were Ryan Thompson in fourth place (17:17), David DiCostanzo in sixth place (17:29) and Magnus McCarthy in eighth place (17:46).

Marblehead (3-0) runs against Peabody Wednesday (4).

Newburyport 15, Lynnfield 49

John McKrell finished seventh overall for the Pioneer with a time of 17:27, while Angelo DeLuca (13th place, 18:46), Lucas Williams (16th place, 19:34), Andrew Shone (18th place, 19:44) and Shrivanth Tudi (20th place, 20:00) also had solid finishes.

Lynnfield (0-2) runs against Triton Wednesday (4).

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Medford 20, Lynn Classical 31

The top finisher on the day for the Rams was Mia Kebreau, who finished third overall with a time of 20:44. Thatiana Rodriguez also finished in the top five with a time of 25:53.

Classical will host rival Lynn English Tuesday (4) for its Senior Day.

KIPP/Lynn Tech 27, Mystic Valley 28

Angelina Castillo put the Tigers over the edge with her first-place finish. The other top finishers in the close win were Flory Mendez-Merida (third place), Kassandra Pena (sixth place), Dianne Pheun (eighth place), Briana Anderson (ninth place) and Morgan Bourgeois (10th place).

KIPP/Lynn Tech is now 4-0.

Newburyport 16, Lynnfield 47

The Pioneers were led by a fifth-place finish from Maddie Daigle (21:14). Kaleigh Weeks (ninth place, 22:35), Liv Goguen (10th place, 22:35), Julia Seelig (11th place, 22:36), Viola Wertz (12th place, 22:41) and Courtney Cumming (14th place (22:42) also had strong finishes in the loss.

Lynnfield (0-2) runs against Triton Wednesday (4).

