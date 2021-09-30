Miracle League in Westchester providing dreams for baseball-loving youth

The Yankees played at the field of dreams in Iowa earlier this season. There's also a field where dreams come true in Hartsdale. And you have to be very special to play there.

Some 125 kids with special needs who love America’s Pastime swing for the fences every spring and fall in a six-week program in the Miracle League of Westchester.

“I’ve been with these kids for so many years so I know how they are, how they play, what they like and you see the faces of what they're like when they get up there,” said Rick Monzon, executive director of the league and the so-called heckler. “It's an amazing organization.”

Each player gets a chance to grab a bat and get up to the plate. They also get a shot at playing in the field. Samantha Schulze has participated in the league for over 12 years.

"I think it’s a really, really phenomenal program to be a part of,” she said. “I think everybody deserves a chance to play baseball that's why we're here. All special needs kids deserve to play and honestly, we all do. Getting to play baseball is a highlight for these kids, but the Miracle League is more than just sports. It's also a chance to partake in social activities that maybe difficult to do in their everyday lives."

If you want to join or volunteer for the Miracle League, contact Monzon by email or call 914-522-1547.