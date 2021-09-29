CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gilbert, AZ

Your Guide to Water Wise Winter Lawn Care

Gilbert, Arizona
Gilbert, Arizona
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ixu56_0cCLYxcf00

- Fall has finally arrived, bringing cooler temperatures…and dead, brown grass? Do not fret, your grass is not dead! Cooler temperatures simply make warm season Bermuda grass go dormant but it will return along with the summer heat. If you choose to overseed with a cool season grass, follow our guide to establish a healthy, water-wise winter lawn!

If you decide to skip the yardwork for a season, simply relax and rest assured the grass will reestablish itself and start growing again around March. If you don’t receive much rain through the winter months, go ahead and water the dormant grass once a month to add a little moisture to the soil.

Did you know that skipping an overseeding cycle can improve the overall health of your grass? This is because it allows the summer Bermuda grass to have a full growing season, from start to finish. Cool season grass is typically installed before the summer grass naturally goes dormant and overlaps when summer grass normally becomes active again.

If You Do Decide To Overseed

If you decide to have a winter lawn, start preparing your lawn for overseeding when temperatures are around 55o at night and 82-84o during the day, typically in September or October. Below are some steps to ensure you water efficiently and enjoy not only an attractive lawn but an attractive water bill this winter.

How Do I Overseed?

  1. Sow the seed. Rye grass is applied as a seed into the scalped Bermuda grass lawn at 12-15 lbs of seed per thousand square feet. Consider applying mulch to the top of the soil to help preserve moisture and aid germination.
  1. Germinate the seed. To successfully germinate the rye seeds, the top 1 inch of soil must be kept moist so be sure to water frequently (4 times a day throughout the day), for short bursts (about 2-4 minutes, depending on the water application rate of your sprinklers*), until the grass starts to grow (which typically takes 5-7 days).

How Do I Maintain My Winter Lawn Efficiently?

  • Don’t set and forget. Overseeded winter lawns require less water than summer lawns; however, they can often end up using more water if the germination watering schedule is not changed once the winter lawn is established. To prevent this, once the seed is germinated, gradually increase the run time (minutes) and decrease the frequency (days) of your watering. Make sure you water deeply and less often every time you irrigate—this allows you to go longer between waterings. Once established, winter rye grass can be watered:
  • Once every 3 days in October
  • Once every 10 days in November
  • Once every 14 days in December and January
  • Once every 10 days in February
  • Once every 7 days in March
  • Cycle and soak. Prevent water from running off onto the sidewalk by utilizing multiple “start times” on your controller. On the day you irrigate, break up the total minutes you need on irrigation day into 3 different irrigation sessions and run them about an hour apart.
  • Stagger your starts. To help reduce the total peak demand at the water treatment plants during this busy time when outdoor water use increases, try staggering your watering start times to water at the half hour mark. Most people select their start times to begin on the hour; you can help by spacing yours out to start at the half hour mark! An example irrigation schedule for this might look like watering for 5 minutes at 2:30 AM, 5 minutes at 3:30 AM, and 5 minutes at 4:30 AM.
  • Mow at the right height. We suggest you mow your winter grass at a height of 1.5 to 2 inches. Many times, people think that if they mow lower, they’ll be able to mow less often. The opposite is actually true. A good rule of thumb is to never remove more than 1/3 of the grass’s height when mowing in order to maintain a healthy photosynthesizing (food-producing) leaf canopy.

Irrigation Fun Fact: Water is applied at different rates for spray heads (also called pop ups), rotors, and stream rotors. Know what you have on your system so you can set the proper run time. Spray heads can apply water as much as 2 times faster than the other sprinkler types.

For a deeper dive into overseeding, check out this resource and this resource from the University of Arizona.

Need further assistance? Contact the Gilbert Water Conservation office or visit our Watering Your Yard page. We offer free Residential and Commercial Water Efficiency Checkups to assist in saving water outdoors.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gilbert, AZ
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
Gilbert, AZ
Lifestyle
NBC News

Biden, CEOs outline debt limit consequences ahead of looming deadline

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden met with business leaders Wednesday to warn of the disastrous economic impact on the country and the global economy if the U.S. hits its debt limit for the first time ever. Shortly after the meeting began, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., announced that he...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saving Water#Lawns#Water Efficiency#Water Conservation#Lawn Care
ABC News

Supreme Court justices gripped by case of 9/11 detainee: 'We want a clear answer'

A U.S. Supreme Court case about state secrets and brutal CIA black-site interrogations after 9/11 took an abrupt turn Wednesday when a trio of justices demanded answers from the Biden administration about why the plaintiff -- Al-Qaeda suspect Abu Zubaydah -- is still held without charges in a military prison at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, even though the war in Afghanistan has concluded.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

Jags’ Meyer, players ready to move on after latest apology

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Urban Meyer is ready to move on. So are his players and his family. The Jacksonville Jaguars coach publicly apologized for the third consecutive day Wednesday and said he never considered resigning after his “inexcusable” behavior at an Ohio bar was caught on camera and released on social media.
NFL
Gilbert, Arizona

Gilbert, Arizona

63
Followers
215
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Gilbert is a town in Maricopa County, Arizona, United States, located southeast of Phoenix within the city's metropolitan area. Once known as the "Hay Shipping Capital of the World", it is the sixth-largest municipality in Arizona, and the fifth-largest in the Phoenix metro area. It covers an area of nearly 69 square miles (179 km2).

Comments / 0

Community Policy