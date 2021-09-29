Your Guide to Water Wise Winter Lawn Care

- Fall has finally arrived, bringing cooler temperatures…and dead, brown grass? Do not fret, your grass is not dead! Cooler temperatures simply make warm season Bermuda grass go dormant but it will return along with the summer heat. If you choose to overseed with a cool season grass, follow our guide to establish a healthy, water-wise winter lawn!

If you decide to skip the yardwork for a season, simply relax and rest assured the grass will reestablish itself and start growing again around March. If you don’t receive much rain through the winter months, go ahead and water the dormant grass once a month to add a little moisture to the soil.

Did you know that skipping an overseeding cycle can improve the overall health of your grass? This is because it allows the summer Bermuda grass to have a full growing season, from start to finish. Cool season grass is typically installed before the summer grass naturally goes dormant and overlaps when summer grass normally becomes active again.

If You Do Decide To Overseed

If you decide to have a winter lawn, start preparing your lawn for overseeding when temperatures are around 55o at night and 82-84o during the day, typically in September or October. Below are some steps to ensure you water efficiently and enjoy not only an attractive lawn but an attractive water bill this winter.

How Do I Overseed?

Sow the seed. Rye grass is applied as a seed into the scalped Bermuda grass lawn at 12-15 lbs of seed per thousand square feet. Consider applying mulch to the top of the soil to help preserve moisture and aid germination.

Germinate the seed. To successfully germinate the rye seeds, the top 1 inch of soil must be kept moist so be sure to water frequently (4 times a day throughout the day), for short bursts (about 2-4 minutes, depending on the water application rate of your sprinklers*), until the grass starts to grow (which typically takes 5-7 days).

How Do I Maintain My Winter Lawn Efficiently?

Don’t set and forget. Overseeded winter lawns require less water than summer lawns; however, they can often end up using more water if the germination watering schedule is not changed once the winter lawn is established. To prevent this, once the seed is germinated, gradually increase the run time (minutes) and decrease the frequency (days) of your watering. Make sure you water deeply and less often every time you irrigate—this allows you to go longer between waterings. Once established, winter rye grass can be watered:

Once every 3 days in October

Once every 10 days in November

Once every 14 days in December and January

Once every 10 days in February

Once every 7 days in March

Cycle and soak. Prevent water from running off onto the sidewalk by utilizing multiple “start times” on your controller. On the day you irrigate, break up the total minutes you need on irrigation day into 3 different irrigation sessions and run them about an hour apart.

Stagger your starts. To help reduce the total peak demand at the water treatment plants during this busy time when outdoor water use increases, try staggering your watering start times to water at the half hour mark. Most people select their start times to begin on the hour; you can help by spacing yours out to start at the half hour mark! An example irrigation schedule for this might look like watering for 5 minutes at 2:30 AM, 5 minutes at 3:30 AM, and 5 minutes at 4:30 AM.

Mow at the right height. We suggest you mow your winter grass at a height of 1.5 to 2 inches. Many times, people think that if they mow lower, they’ll be able to mow less often. The opposite is actually true. A good rule of thumb is to never remove more than 1/3 of the grass’s height when mowing in order to maintain a healthy photosynthesizing (food-producing) leaf canopy.

Irrigation Fun Fact: Water is applied at different rates for spray heads (also called pop ups), rotors, and stream rotors. Know what you have on your system so you can set the proper run time. Spray heads can apply water as much as 2 times faster than the other sprinkler types.

For a deeper dive into overseeding, check out this resource and this resource from the University of Arizona.

Need further assistance? Contact the Gilbert Water Conservation office or visit our Watering Your Yard page. We offer free Residential and Commercial Water Efficiency Checkups to assist in saving water outdoors.