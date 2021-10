Madonna has millions of fans who agree that she's endlessly fascinating — and in a new interview, she opened up about the upcoming film she's going to direct about her life. "It's a visual autobiography," the "Material Girl" singer told the Associated Press at the New York premiere for her new concert documentary film, "Madame X" (the title of her latest album). "It's a pretty crazy experience so far, I’m just in the writing process, and just deciding which stories to tell, how much detail to go into, which characters to develop. It's really been a long and arduous process, but it's been really therapeutic as well."

