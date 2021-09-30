CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brantley County, GA

Flood Warning issued for Brantley by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-01 12:03:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-02 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Brantley The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in southesat Georgia Satilla River At Atkinson affecting Brantley County. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Satilla River At Atkinson. * Until tomorrow morning. * At 11:45 AM EDT Friday the stage was 13.3 feet. * Flood stage is 13.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 12.0 feet Monday morning. * Impact...At 13.0 feet, Warners Landing, Louis Landing and secondary roads around KOA campgrounds begin to flood.

alerts.weather.gov

