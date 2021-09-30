CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'We are talking more about mental health': Health care workers feeling the pandemic's toll

By Joey Safchik
wtae.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInside the places where health is always top of mind, doctors, nurses and other hospital workers are learning to take care of not only their patients, but one another. "Overall, morale is a bit low, I would say," said Dr. Daniel Jones, a critical care physician at Nebraska Med. "I've noticed that colleagues are encouraging each other a lot more to just talk about how they're feeling."

