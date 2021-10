Not all 90,887 in The Swamp back in September were busting a lung every time Alabama readied for an offense snap, but it was close. The noise that rattled through the compact seating bowl that Saturday in Gainesville clearly impacted the Crimson Tide even if it escaped a 31-29 winner that day. Three weeks later, it is set for another snake pit of a road environment as it heads to Texas A&M (3-2, 0-2 SEC) and its 102,733-seat Kyle Field.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO