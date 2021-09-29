CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Spencer Strider hits 100 MPH in his Gwinnett Stripers debut

By Chase Irle
Yardbarker
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Braves 2020 draft class, even though it was only five rounds, has not disappointed in their first professional season. Bryce Elder rocketed through the system, quickly making it to AAA. And earlier this week, it was announced that powerful pitching prospect Spender Strider would join him. The fourth-round pick out of Clemson has dominated all levels so far this season with his high-90s fastball, and he flashed triple digits in his first appearance with the Stripers.

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Brett Gardner’s 10-word message about his future with Yankees after wild-card game loss to Red Sox

The New York Yankees flamed out of the 2021 MLB postseason after getting wrecked by the Boston Red Sox in a 6-2 American League wild-card game loss at Fenway Park on Tuesday. The Yankees crashing and burning against their fiercest rival and despite a luxurious payroll only add fuel to an offseason that’s going to have them answering plenty of questions, including whether the team’s future would still include veteran outfielder Brett Gardner — at least until the end of the 2022 MLB season.
MLB
The Spun

Peyton Manning Is Reportedly Closely Eyeing 1 NFL Team

Many have expected legendary NFL quarterback Peyton Manning to eventually take over a team, either in a front office or ownership role. It sounds like that could be a possibility in the next few years. According to a report from CBS Sports, the legendary NFL quarterback is closely eyeing the...
NFL
MySanAntonio

How the Astros thanked their fans in final regular season game

In the final regular season game of the year, the Astros showed their gratitude for the fans in Houston by wearing special T-shirts during pregame warmups and a heart-warming speech to the crowd before Sunday's game against the Athletics. The shirts said "Thank you" in the center, which was circled...
MLB
FanSided

Yankees: Aaron Judge removed from game under mysterious circumstances

New York Yankees star outfielder Aaron Judge was removed from Sunday’s game against the Mets for an unknown reason. The New York Yankees have been on a downward spiral after their 13-game winning streak reached its end. It certainly does not help that the Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox leaped them in the AL Wild Card standings. As if things could not get any worse, there is a mystery regarding star outfielder Aaron Judge.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#Gwinnett Stripers#Clemson#Gvedak#Aa Mississippi
Empire Sports Media

Yankees could pass on crazy shortstop market in favor of star prospect

Despite giving Gleyber Torres plenty of opportunities to lock down the shortstop position, the New York Yankees have finally come to the conclusion that he can no longer be their long-term option. Torres, who started out as a second baseman and transitioned to shortstop, has struggled mightily this year, posting a .962 fielding percentage. With a league average .982 percentage at SS, the 24-year-old infielder will head back to second base, shifting DJ LeMahieu to third base and Gio Urshela to SS.
MLB
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Bombshell Washington Football Team News

The Washington Football Team may have beat the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, but they took an all-time L on Monday. In a stunning development, a federal law enforcement raid was reportedly conducted at the Washington facilities last week. Even more stunning, Washington trainer Ryan Vermillion was “placed on administrative leave due to an ongoing criminal investigation that is unrelated to the team.”
NFL
NBC Chicago

Kyle Schwarber Says Cubs Release ‘One of Better Things' for Career

Playoff-minded Schwarber: Non-tender ‘better’ for career originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Kyle Schwarber, the first homegrown core player kicked to the curb by the Cubs during their nine-month roster purge, watched Kris Bryant’s Wrigley Field homecoming Friday from the other side of town. Among other things, he wondered whether...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

College football rankings: Cincinnati up to No. 3, Kentucky surges into top 10 in new CBS Sports 130

Following a college football weekend where the scores and results established some tiers in the sport, Cincinnati had arguably the biggest statement win in taking down Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana. The Bearcats now find themselves in a position to be a College Football Playoff contender in 2021 after passing the second of two nonconference road tests against Power Five teams, leading to Cincy jumping the likes of Iowa, Penn State and Oklahoma to land at No. 3 in the new CBS Sports 130.
KENTUCKY STATE
FanSided

NY Mets prospect traded for Rich Hill is on fire in Single-A

All it cost the New York Mets to pick up Rich Hill from the Tampa Bay Rays in July was an injured veteran reliever, Tommy Hunter, and a minor league catcher none of us were familiar with. Since joining the Mets, Hill has performed close to what I think everyone...
MLB
The Spun

Watch Paige Spiranac Make A Hole-In-1 In Front Of Gary Player

Paige Spiranac has made plenty of incredible shots on the golf course. That being said, the highlight of her career might have just occurred this week. On Tuesday morning, Spiranac tweeted “Made a hole in one in front of Gary Player.” Most of her followers believed her, but there was a decent portion of her fan base that wanted video evidence.
SPORTS
numberfire.com

Kyle Tucker sent to Astros' bench on Friday

Houston Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker is not starting in Friday's contest against the Oakland Athletics. Tucker will sit on Friday night after Jose Siri was announced as Houston's right fielder. According to Baseball Savant on 412 batted balls this season, Tucker has produced a 11.4% barrel rate and a .300...
MLB
ClutchPoints

Dodgers take another painful blow with latest Dave Roberts update

Danny Duffy likely would not get to pitch for the Los Angeles Dodgers this season after all. According to Dave Roberts, the team is shutting down the southpaw for the remainder of the 2021 season, as Duffy continues to struggle recovering from an upper-body injury, per Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times.
MLB
CBS Sacramento

Local Pitcher For Diamondbacks Affiliate Has Lawn Mowing Side Job To Get By

ROCKLIN (CBS13) — His day job is pitching for the Arizona Diamondbacks Single-A affiliate, mowing down batters, but Rocklin’s Scott Randall also has a side job—offering to mow your lawn. He told us about his unusual change-up. After being drafted by Arizona in this year’s MLB Draft, Randall’s road to making the major league ball club is starting in the single-A minor leagues. But until he is there, it is not a road of riches. “The pay is just kind of bonus part of being able to live out your dream,” he said. Randall earns about $500 a week on his minor league contract,...
ROCKLIN, CA
FanSided

Cardinals pitcher dares to talk back to Yadier Molina and it didn’t end well (Video)

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Daniel Ponce de Leon and catcher Yadier Molina got into a heated conversation during Tuesday’s game against the New York Mets. The St. Louis Cardinals may not be in contention for the NL Central title, but they are tied with the San Diego Padres for the second NL Wild Card spot entering Tuesday night. The team can ill afford to make any mistake if they want to make a trip to the postseason.
MLB
mysoutex.com

Riled up by Rylan’s return

The Sinton Pirates returned to winning ways with a 59-0 thrashing of the West Oso Bears. The game also marked the return of running back Rylan Galvan, who scored five rushing touchdowns for the Pirates in the victory. The Pirates looked strong from the opening kickoff flying around and causing...
SINTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy