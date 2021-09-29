Girls soccer picks up Senior Night win

On a night dedicated to honor the school's senior players, cheerleaders, and band members, the Pennsville Eagles returned the favor from start to finish. The Cougars traveled to Lou D'Angelo Stadium searching not only for their first win of the season, but their first points on the board. They'd just been beaten 57-0 by Maple Shade a week prior. Pennsville was fresh off a 36-6 loss at Overbrook, hardly their worst loss of the season thus far. Something had to give.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 12 DAYS AGO