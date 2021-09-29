CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Girls soccer picks up Senior Night win

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe varsity girls soccer team hosted Eastern last night in what was expecting to be a tight battle; however, the Lady Bruin seniors went on a scoring rampage on Senior Night, helping the Bruins ti an early 4-0 lead. They went on to win it, 8-0. Senior Kiley Eppard scored a hat trick and more in route to 4 goals on the evening. Seniors Sophie Jennerjahn, Jenna Payne (2) and Ruby Slentz also added goals as did Chloe Wicker.

