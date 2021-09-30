Heartbreaking: Husband Dies 10 Hours After Beloved Wife Passes Away

Husband Dies 10 Hours After Beloved Wife Passes Away Roger W. Davis Funeral Home

Ardith Abrams Scott McFann, 82, of McDermott

The world became just a little bit darker on September 28, 2021, when Ardith Abrams Scott McFann of McDermott passed away. Her love for life, kindness, compassion were only surpassed by her love for family and desire to serve the almighty God. Ardith joined the Worldwide Church of God in 1971 and later transitioned into the United Church of God. She devoutly served God and prepared herself for Christ’s return for 60 years.

She drove a school bus in the Northwest School System for over 30 years. Ardith was preceded in death by her first husband and father of her children William L. Scott on December 31, 2007. She was also preceded in death by her parents James and Gladys Abrams.

She later married her second husband, Arthur McFann. They loved and served each other unselfishly for 11 years. They were loved and respected by all who knew them. Arthur also passed on September 28, 2021, less than 10 hours after Ardith.

She is survived by five children, Brian Scott of Minford, Beth Ann Scott of Wheelersburg, Dale Scott of McDermott, Delbert Scott of Peebles, and Linnea Mahlman of Chillicothe, she is also survived by her son in laws Andrew Mahlman, Sam Doss, Timothy Porter and a daughter in law Joyce Scott, 4 grandchildren, Nathan Doss, Jonathon Scott, Jesse Scott, and Misty Scott, 2 brothers, Gary (Laquita) Abrams of Lucasville, Donald (Rose) Abrams of West Portsmouth, 2 sisters, Darlene (Jim) Call of McDermott and Janie Teeters of Portsmouth, along with several nieces and nephews.

A private double memorial service will be held for Ardith and Arthur at the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth with Kevin Call officiating. Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com

Arthur Emerson McFann, 88, of McDermott

One day shy of his 89th birthday, Arthur Emerson McFann of McDermott went to be with our Lord and Savior on September 28th, 2021. Born to the late Edward Arthur McFann and Flora Violet Wilson McFann.

Arthur was preceded in death by his cherished wife, Ardith McFann, who died earlier the same day, 4 brothers, Alfred, Charles, Lionel, and Arnold McFann, and one sister, Velda McFann Adkins. He was also preceded in death by his first wife of many years, Clarice Emory McFann.

Arthur went by many names in life by those he knew and loved. He was known as Art to some, Fuzzy to others, Mac and Papaw.

Surviving are grandchildren Tami Pinson and Julie Stamper, great-grandchildren Jeff (Nicola) Pinson, Nathaniel (Wendy) Pinson, Cassie (Jason) Patten, and Aaron Pinson, along with great-great-grandchildren Zalen and Izabel Pinson and Taylor Patten. Also surviving are Ardith’s children Brian Scott, Beth Ann Scott, Dale Scott, and Linnea Mahlman, along with their spouses and their children (Nathan Doss, Jonathon Scott, Jesse Scott, and Misty Scott). Arthur is also survived by many nieces and nephews who loved him dearly.

Arthur was retired from the New Boston Coke plant. He loved to garden and be outdoors. He was a member of the United Church of God. He enjoyed attending church, serving the Lord, and participating in church functions. He was a devoted grandfather and was so dearly loved.

A private memorial service for both Arthur and Ardith will be held at Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth with Kevin Call officiating. Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com