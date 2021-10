Earlier this year, Selena Gomez opened up to Vogue about just how pivotal her next album will be to her music career. The megastar said her next project will be “different” and even hinted at the possibility that it may be her last. Currently, Gomez is in the process of bringing it to life. The Only Murders in the Building star has been camped out in Interscope Geffen A&M’s brand-new studio, which label chairman John Janick spent the past three years bringing to fruition with the help of interior designer Severine Tatangeleo, founder and principal of California-based Studio PCH.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 9 DAYS AGO