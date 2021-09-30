What Might a Plausible Coaching Change Scenario Look Like?

Restlessness is growing among Giants fans for changes in the coaching staff and/or front office given the team's 0-3 start and the generally undisciplined, uninspiring, and conservative brand of football we are seeing every Sunday. We look at teams that seemed to be about as bad and as far into the rebuilding process as we were at the start of the season (e.g., Denver, LA Chargers, Carolina, Cincinnati) and see them beginning to play winning and exciting football and wonder why we cannot do the same.