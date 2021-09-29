CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
007 to Broadway | Vic Slick |

By Vic Slick on
kolafm.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDaniel Craig aka ‘007’ James Bond is headed to Broadway. The actor along with Ruth Negga will co-star as Lady Macbeth. Craig says his role as ‘007’ will come to an end Oct 8th with ‘No Time To Die’. Macbeth will run for 15 weeks on Broadway and open in April. Read more here.

www.kolafm.com

