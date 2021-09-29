CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Spitting, shoving, racial epithets — aviation workers want action on air rage

By Marni Pyke
Daily Herald Business Ledger
Daily Herald Business Ledger
 7 days ago

Snipes such as "stupid" and "uneducated" are hardly the worst insults that have been hurled at United Airlines flight attendant Yolanta Fisher during the pandemic. Passenger rage hit a new low recently when a disruptive mom flying to Hawaii with three kids called Fisher something in Polish that loosely translates as "dumpster trash," after she asked the family to wear their seat belts.

