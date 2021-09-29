Spitting, shoving, racial epithets — aviation workers want action on air rage
Snipes such as "stupid" and "uneducated" are hardly the worst insults that have been hurled at United Airlines flight attendant Yolanta Fisher during the pandemic. Passenger rage hit a new low recently when a disruptive mom flying to Hawaii with three kids called Fisher something in Polish that loosely translates as "dumpster trash," after she asked the family to wear their seat belts.www.dhbusinessledger.com
