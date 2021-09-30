CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Is Texas prepared for another winter storm? Some experts don't think so

By Pooja Lodhia
ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12wjpC_0cCLVHoS00

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Six months after February's winter storm that killed 210 Texans, people are still recovering, and many are asking if the state is any better prepared if another storm hits.

"I have an elderly father who is on oxygen, and I couldn't get to him," said Houstonian Robin Carr. "He was in Galveston. He couldn't get anybody to come out and bring more oxygen. It was hard."

Two bills were enacted this summer, but now many are pointing out loopholes.

"We are not truly better prepared. The law has so many loopholes. It would be an unfunded mandate, but for the extended duration that permits them to not implement them, and the requirement that they self-designate," said Dietrich von Biedenfeld with the University of Houston-Downtown.

Electricity generators have until the end of 2022 to fix equipment to withstand more extreme weather. But, natural gas companies get to decide themselves if they want to upgrade.

"The electricity generators are ready, but they don't have a supply of natural gas to make electricity," said Ramanan Krishnamoorti, the chief energy officer at the University of Houston. "That's where the loophole is. It's really securing the whole supply chain. That's the key part to this."

A representative from the Railroad Commission of Texas, which is in charge of implementing the new laws, said Texans will see more rules adopted in the coming months.

"Hopefully it won't happen again, but if it does, I wouldn't be surprised," Carr said. "I don't have much faith in it."

Comments / 144

Guest
6d ago

No way do I believe they have done anything close to what would be required to be ready. The public has forgotten way too quickly. It is absurd we have so many people so easily fooled into believing these lying politicians. They do not have our best interests in mind. Only their pocketbooks for their campaigns.

Reply(20)
40
Rebecca Delatour
6d ago

February 2021 brought rolling blackouts for 8 days, bursted pipes, no running water for a week, no laundry for a month & WORST OF ALL PEOPLE DIED!! Now, I have a generator, extra blankets, flashlights, candles, LED lanterns, batteries, dry food stockpile & a weather radio so bring it on!!!

Reply(2)
21
DareDArrow
6d ago

I thought the winter storm is something that happens after long periods of time... like every other hundred years or something. Even places that never seen snow got hit, do they really need to prepare for something that won't happen in even in their until their great great grandchildren time... in which the technology should just be on another level by then.

Reply(13)
8
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Galveston, TX
Galveston, TX
Government
Houston, TX
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Storm#Extreme Weather#Ktrk#Texans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
83K+
Followers
9K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy