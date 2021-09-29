Fairfield, Franklin and Hamilton counties Receive National Award for High-Performance Leadership Training
The County Commissioners Association of Ohio (CCAO) and The National Association of Counties (NACo) presented the inaugural Award of Excellence for High-Performance Leadership to Fairfield, Franklin and Hamilton counties for their commitment to strengthening the leadership skills of elected officials and the county workforce through the NACo High Performance Leadership Academy. The award was presented to county leaders at a ceremony in Columbus.ccao.org
