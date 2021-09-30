New Airline to Serve Reno from Tri-Cities

(College Park, GA) — ExpressJet Airlines says it will begin flying from the Tri-Cities Airport in Pasco, and 7 other cities, non-stop to Reno, Nevada. Service between Pasco and Reno begins on October 24th and will operate once-a-day, three times a week. The service, which will be marketed under the name Aha! will utilize Embraer-145 regional jets that hold 50 passengers Tickets start at $49 each way. “We are excited to announce aha! and its innovative new air service at RNO,” said Shaun Carey, Chairman of the Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority. “They are connecting Northern Nevada to new markets from across the west that will bring new visitors to our spectacular region.” ExpressJet Airlines, has operated air services to hundreds of smaller cities in the United States for 35 years. “As ExpressJet began developing post-COVID flying opportunities that fit our history of serving smaller communities with regional aircraft, we realized that the old adage of ‘getting there is half the fun’ has become ‘just getting there burns up half the vacation’,” said ExpressJet’s CEO Subodh Karnik.