5 Ways to Find Volunteering and Community Work That's Best for Your Family

By Holly Carter
Parents Magazine
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAre you and your family hands-on volunteer types? Regular sharers of upbeat words and encouragement? This guide can help you figure out your secret sweetness superpower. In a perfect world, being kind to others would be automatic, a reflex that kicks in daily and spreads good vibes to all. But given the hustle of real life, kindness efforts sometimes need a little kick in the pants to push them from intention to intentional. One good way to do that: Create a signature act your entire family can get in on, whether it's making an amazing banana bread for each new neighbor or regularly sorting baby clothes at a local family-assistance agency. Doing so helps streamline your service and makes it authentic to you. It's also a bonding exercise. "Being focused on kindness by practicing it often helps build strong relationships among family," says Ferial Pearson, Ed.D., author of Secret Kindness Agents: An Educator's Guide: How Small Acts of Kindness Really Can Change the World. "It creates a tradition that will yield great memories."

duke.edu

Climbing Your Family Tree: Genealogy Resources Available to the Duke Community

Interested in researching your family history, but don’t know how to start? Wondering whether or not Duke University Libraries has any resources to help you find your ancestors? Jacquie Samples (Head, Metadata and Discovery Strategy) and Lesley Looper (Team Lead, Bindery & Monograph Maintenance) have been working collaboratively to update and maintain Duke University Libraries’ Family History & Genealogy Research Guide to help members of the Duke community navigate their genealogy journey!
