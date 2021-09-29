5 Ways to Find Volunteering and Community Work That's Best for Your Family

Are you and your family hands-on volunteer types? Regular sharers of upbeat words and encouragement? This guide can help you figure out your secret sweetness superpower. In a perfect world, being kind to others would be automatic, a reflex that kicks in daily and spreads good vibes to all. But given the hustle of real life, kindness efforts sometimes need a little kick in the pants to push them from intention to intentional. One good way to do that: Create a signature act your entire family can get in on, whether it's making an amazing banana bread for each new neighbor or regularly sorting baby clothes at a local family-assistance agency. Doing so helps streamline your service and makes it authentic to you. It's also a bonding exercise. "Being focused on kindness by practicing it often helps build strong relationships among family," says Ferial Pearson, Ed.D., author of Secret Kindness Agents: An Educator's Guide: How Small Acts of Kindness Really Can Change the World. "It creates a tradition that will yield great memories."