FTISLAND's Lee Hong Ki's new Japanese solo album "Drawing" has been released!. The album consists of great songs with lyrics by Hong Ki, including Found Me, Mixtape, Stay Young, Seaside Radio, See You Soon Again, and Intro. The album often deals with themes such as finding yourself and getting up and continuing no matter what. With the lyrics he wrote, Hong Ki gives messages that they will not give up being FTISLAND, no matter what happens, no matter how much they experience difficulty.

MUSIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO