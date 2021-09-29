CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Experience, Alameda: C’era Una Volta

By MaryLou Thiercof
Cover picture for the articleHave you missed C’era Una Volta’s great cooking? Fret no more. They now have you covered at both ends of the island. In their Alameda Spirits Alley location, Alameda’s Italian Cuisine Specialist since 2004 offers takeout, delivery, and catering from La Vita E Bella inside the Bladium. Indoor and outdoor seating is available to enjoy your meal once it is picked up. Custom orders are available for your Spirits Alley tastings. Take-out Orders: Tu-Sat 11:30a-2p; Tu-Th 4-8p; F3:30-8:30p. 510-769-4828. Catering: Consultations available. Contact them at [email protected]

