The Experience, Alameda: C’era Una Volta

WARMINSTER, Pa. (CBS) — Warming up Warminster. There’s a small BYOB that celebrates Mediterranean, Latino, French and American influences on plates with passion and gusto. So set your tastebuds up for excitement at Augusto’s of Madison. Now while the flame and the flavor may come from the kitchen, the fire comes from chef and owner Augusto Jalon. Born in Ecuador, Jalon came to the United States in 1972. “I always say I’m an aspiring chef because you keep learning,” he said. “My father was a physician. I wear a different kind of white coat.” His journey to wearing a white coat was one paved in pit stops. First, he worked in a couple of small restaurants and then back to Ecuador to marry his wife. Then, back to the States to start culinary school, where a future in fine dining was calling him. But this chef didn’t stay in the city. Eighteen years ago he settled on this street and has worked ever since to follow his passion and provide for his family. For more on Augusto’s of Madison, watch the video above.

WARMINSTER, PA ・ 3 HOURS AGO