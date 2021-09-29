CCPD getting new patches this fall
CALIFORNIA CITY – The California City Police Department is getting new patches for their uniforms, with a new design to replace the city seal. Chief Jon Walker presented the new design to the city council Sept 14., saying the current patches are outdated and the city’s seal did not translate well on their uniforms. He added that officers overwhelmingly approved the design and getting new patches would help boost morale amongst the department.www.desertnews.com
