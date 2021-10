George Clooney has reflected on his role in Batman & Robin, the 1997 film that many consider the worst superhero movie of all time.The actor, who played Batman, was asked in a Variety interview whether he will be reprising his role in The Flash alongside other previous caped crusaders Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton.“They didn’t ask me,” Clooney replied. “When you destroy a franchise the way I did, usually they look the other way when The Flash comes by.”“He won’t let me watch it,” Clooney’s wife Amal said, with Clooney adding: “There are certain films I just go, ‘I...

