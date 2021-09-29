The Experience, Emeryville: Celebration of the Arts Opening Night
Opening Night is Friday, October 1 with a reception from 6-9pm. Meet the artists and enjoy live music as you immerse yourself in Emeryville’s creativity. Celebrating art and artists in Emeryville for 35 years, the 35th Annual Emeryville Art Exhibition features more than 200 pieces of artwork by 87 Emeryville artists. The exhibition is open to artists of all media and includes paintings, sculpture, photographs, prints, ceramics, textiles, video, glass works, and literary arts.www.sfonthebay.com
