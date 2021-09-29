Fort Bend Volleyball Roundup: Dulles takes down Austin; Fulshear sharp ahead of Foster rematch
The Lady Vikings struck a major blow in the District 20-6A standings on Tuesday with a five-set victory over Austin, 23-25, 25-20, 26-24, 25-27, 15-12. Junior Renata Bolado led Dulles with 25 kills followed by junior Kylie Mueller with nine kills. Freshman Ellie Dylla had two aces. Juniors Noor Haydari and Renata Bolada combined for seven blocks. Senior Brielle Calvo had 45 digs, while junior Kylie Mueller had 41 digs.www.fbherald.com
