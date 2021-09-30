Messenger: St. Louis seeks attorney fees from protester who won jury award in police brutality case

Three times, the police officer sent the painful voltage from a Taser into Kristine Hendrix, as she was walking down the street away from a protest in May 2015. “Grab anybody,” one officer from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department can be heard on the video of the incident, which shows Hendrix calmly walking down the sidewalk. Hendrix was grabbed. And she was shocked with a Taser, over and over again.