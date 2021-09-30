CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mistrial in Backpage Founders’ Criminal Case Followed Several Rejected Requests

By Meghann M. Cuniff
Law.com
Cover picture for the articleThis article was originally featured in Meghann Cuniff’s What’s Next briefing. Click here to learn more or subscribe. A criminal trial in Arizona that’s part of a government crackdown on internet sex trafficking recently ended in a mistrial. The details highlight the challenges of bringing cases against tech executives for individual conduct that’s also related to a broader company effort, such as a popular website or subscription-based service.

