Flood Advisory issued for Blaine, Brown, Cherry, Logan, Thomas by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-29 20:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-29 23:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. Target Area: Blaine; Brown; Cherry; Logan; Thomas The National Weather Service in North Platte has issued a * Flood Advisory for Minor Flooding in Poor Drainage Areas for Southeastern Cherry County in north central Nebraska Southwestern Brown County in north central Nebraska Northeastern Logan County in west central Nebraska Western Blaine County in north central Nebraska Eastern Thomas County in north central Nebraska * Until 1145 PM CDT. * At 839 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause minor flooding. Overflowing poor drainage areas will result in minor flooding in the advisory area. Up to three inches of rain have already fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Dunning, Halsey, Elsmere, Purdum, Hawley Flats and Koshopah. This includes Highway 2 between mile markers 223 and 239.