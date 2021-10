Oakwood Senior Apartments will soon open in Blasdell for those 55 and older who meet eligibility guidelines. People Inc. will operate the apartment complex at 15 Oakwood Ave., which has 31 one-bedroom and a pair of two-bedroom apartments and is expected to open by mid-November in the former Our Mother of Good Counsel Parish School, which closed in 2004. Seven units are reserved for people who are frail, elderly or homeless and need extra support. Tenants may have one small pet. Section 8 vouchers are accepted.

BLASDELL, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO