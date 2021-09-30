CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Lead The Crypto Market Higher But Inflation Worries Remain

By Shivdeep Dhaliwal
Benzinga
Benzinga
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fGlID_0cCLR7vb00

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and other large coins traded in the green as the global cryptocurrency market capitalization rose 2.57% to $1.85 trillion on Wednesday night.

What Happened: BTC traded 3.27% higher at $42,872.65 over 24 hours. For the week, the apex cryptocurrency has declined by 1.2%.

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) was up 4.4% at $2,969.38 over 24 hours. Over a seven-day period, ETH has fallen 2.9%.

Meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) rose 2.3% to $0.2022 over 24 hours. Over a seven-day time frame DOGE has fallen 9.08%.

The top gainer over 24 hours at press time was dYdX (CRYPTO: DYDX). The coin rose 18% to $27.44 in the period. Over the last seven days, DYDX has shot up 91%.

The governance token of the dYdX exchange touched an all-time high of $27.59 minutes before press time on Wednesday.

Why It Matters: The growing correlation between equities and crypto is sparking inflation-related worries. Charles Edwards, founder of Capriole Investments noted the trend earlier in the month on Twitter.

Federal Reserve members projected 2021 personal consumption expenditures inflation of 4.2% from a previous estimate of 3.4% recently.

Rising inflation could slow down growth and recovery post-pandemic and be a negative for both stocks and cryptocurrencies as monetary stimulus is tapered off.

“Markets are getting comfortable with Fed tapering, which leads to bottoming in yields, steepening of the curve,” wrote JPMorgan’s equity strategy team in a recent report, CoinDesk reported.

On the other hand, CoinDesk noted that BTC’s correlation with commodities has been declining over the last few months due to the rise in oil and gas prices.

Meanwhile, Chain analysis data indicate that Europe received over $1 trillion in cryptocurrency over the last year alone, which is representative of 25% of global trading activity, Freddie Williams, sales trader at the United Kingdom-based digital asset broker GlobalBlock, said in an emailed note.

“Large institutional transaction value grew from $1.4B in July 2020 to $46.3B in June 2021, coming to take up half of all European trading activity,” said Williams.

As per Williams, Central, Northern, and Western Europe has grown into the “world’s largest cryptocurrency economy since July 2020.”

Williams pointed out that the region experienced a massive increase in trading activity since the period, particularly in the Decentralized Finance space.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Cryptocurrency#Bitcoin Ethereum#Btc#Dydx#Capriole Investments#Federal Reserve#Cryptocurrencies#Jpmorgan
u.today

Shiba Inu Becomes Most-Traded Cryptocurrency on Coinbase

Shiba Inu, a Dogecoin knock-off, has become the most traded cryptocurrency on Coinbase in less than a month after it was listed on the leading U.S. exchange. SHIB's 24-hour trading volume is currently sitting at $1.3 billion, gaining a comfortable lead over Bitcoin with $774 million. After soaring over 80%...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Why Is Dogecoin Rival Shiba Inu Skyrocketing Today?

SHIBA INU (CRYPTO: SHIB) skyrocketed 56.61% to $0.00001324 over 24 hours early Tuesday morning. What’s Moving? The so-called Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) killer has shot up 88.96% over a seven-day trailing period. SHIB soared 52.67% and 56.77% against coins with larger market caps like Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH).
STOCKS
Benzinga

Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $734M Worth Of Bitcoin For Just $0.90 In Fees

What happened: $734,400,000 worth of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. The Bitcoin address of the whale’s wallet is 1GRHovygR3NnCaxhWrF7n8crPPwmfnB5gg. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency whales that own millions of dollars in Bitcoin tend to move markets single-handedly. If the whale decides...
MARKETS
MarketRealist

Can Ethereum Make You Rich? End of 2021 Price Prediction

Ethereum's price hit a record high above $4,360 in May. The crypto has since fallen about 20 percent from that peak. Many prospective investors are interested in Ethereum's price prediction to try to gauge where the altcoin will be at the end of 2021. Other investors want to find out how high Ethereum can go in 2022 and the coming years.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Ethereum
NewsBreak
Market Data
The Motley Fool

3 Altcoins to Buy Now

Celo makes cryptocurrency applications easily accessible to anyone with a mobile phone. "My Neighbor Alice" is an upcoming video game built around non-fungible tokens, and offers the potential for ample rewards to those who invest in its native currency. AUDIO tokens support the popular decentralized music-streaming platform Audius, which has...
MARKETS
cryptonews.com

Bitcoin Extends Rally, Ethereum and Altcoins Remain Supported

Bitcoin price extended its increase above the USD 51,200 resistance. Ethereum spiked above USD 3,500, XRP is still below USD 1.08. SHIB rallied over 65%, and THETA gained 10%. Bitcoin price settled above the USD 50,000 pivot level. As a result, BTC extended its increase and surpassed the USD 51,200 resistance. It is currently (04:37 UTC) consolidating gains, with a key barrier near USD 52,000.
MARKETS
zycrypto.com

SEC Chairman Warns $2 Trillion Crypto Market Isn’t Going To End Well If It Stays Outside The Regulatory Space

The cryptocurrency market is getting heated. September saw a lot of bearish events and has in return sparked a lot of debates on when proper regulation will hit the market. Amidst the ongoing conversation, the chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission Gary Gensler recently touched on the issue at the Vox Media’s Code Conference in Beverly Hills in an interview with the former federal prosecutor Preet Bharara.
MARKETS
cryptonews.com

Bitcoin Leads, Ethereum, Altcoins Show Mixed Results

Bitcoin price could extend its rally towards USD 52,000. Ethereum needs to settle above USD 3,550 to accelerate, XRP struggles to reach USD 1.08. SHIB rallied 66% and is the best performer among the top 100 coins today. Bitcoin price is showing positive signs above the USD 50,000 pivot level....
MARKETS
Benzinga

Jim Cramer Identifies 'Major Reason To Buy Bitcoin'

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is surging to new five-month highs Wednesday and Jim Cramer believes a buy signal was flashed when Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen spoke in a televised appearance on CNBC. "The Janet Yellen discussion on air yesterday was a major reason to buy Bitcoin," Cramer said Wednesday on CNBC's...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Wednesday's Market Minute: Bitcoin Bulls Face Inflection Point

Bitcoin has been undergoing one of its trademark breakneck rallies, with /BTC futures surging 26% from off the lows on Wednesday, September 29 to yesterday’s close. Price leaped from trading below most of its major moving averages to crossing and closing above them, with this rapid rebound also causing the 21-day and 63-day Exponential Moving Averages to switch back to trending upward from downward.
CURRENCIES
US News and World Report

Bitcoin Hits Strongest Level Since May

(Reuters) - Bitcoin hit its highest level since mid-May on Wednesday as bulls bid up the cryptocurrency after it breached the $50,000 mark in the previous session. The world's largest cryptocurrency in terms of market value rose 4.6% to $53,859.6. It passed the $50,000 mark for the first time in four weeks on Tuesday on mounting institutional interest.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
14K+
Followers
77K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy