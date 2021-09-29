CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
USMNT's Christian Pulisic, Gio Reyna out for next World Cup qualifiers

By Field Level Media
Gwinnett Daily Post
 7 days ago

U.S. Men's National Team coach Gregg Berhalter announced his 27-man roster for three World Cup qualifying matches in October on Wednesday, and it does not include Chelsea's Christian Pulisic or Borussia Dortmund's Gio Reyna. The U.S., 1-0-2 after three matches on the 14-game schedule, will play winless Jamaica on Oct....

NBC Sports

Christian Pulisic out again this weekend

Christian Pulisic is stepping up his return from injury, but he won’t be ready for Saturday’s Premier League title clash between Chelsea and Manchester City, as Thomas Tuchel has confirmed the USMNT star’s ankle injury is not yet fully recovered. “Christian Pulisic is still out,” Tuchel said during his pre-match...
UEFA
NBC Sports

Huge questions surround USMNT roster for World Cup qualifiers

The USMNT have three huge World Cup qualifiers coming up in October, but there are so many big questions swirling around their roster. From injury issues with Christian Pulisic and Gio Reyna to possible travel restrictions and plenty of selection dilemmas, there is a lot going on right now. USMNT...
MLS
Tribal Football

​Chelsea winger Pulisic left out of USMNT squad; McKennie back

Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic is not in the United States Men's National Team squad for their upcoming World Cup Qualifiers. The U.S. Soccer Federation stated that both Pulisic and his national teammate Gio Reyna of Borussia Dortmund will be absent through injury. One who is back is Wetson McKennie of...
SOCCER
dirtysouthsoccer.com

Miles Robinson, George Bello called into USMNT for October World Cup Qualifiers

Atlanta United defenders Miles Robinson and George Bello have once again been called in to the United State Men’s National team for its trio of World Cup Qualifiers from October 7 to October 13, announced by U.S. Soccer Wednesday. The annoncement is anything but a surprise for Robinson, who vaulted...
MLS
FOX Sports

USMNT set October roster: Pulisic out with injury, McKennie back from suspension

The United States men’s national team will have a different look up front for the next set of World Cup qualifiers. Injured stars Christian Pulisic and Giovanni Reyna are among the five forwards who started at least one match for the USMNT during September’s three qualifiers but are not on the 27-man roster U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter named Wednesday for the October games against Jamaica, Panama and Costa Rica:
MLS
ESPN

USMNT's Berhalter: McKennie to start World Cup qualifying match, must rebuild trust

AUSTIN, Texas -- United States men's national team midfielder Weston McKennie will return to the starting lineup Thursday as World Cup qualifying resumes against Jamaica, coach Gregg Berhalter announced Wednesday. The news comes a month after McKennie was suspended and sent back to his club team, Juventus, after committing multiple...
MLS
goal.com

McKennie to start for USMNT in World Cup qualifier against Jamaica

The midfielder is back with the team after being dismissed for violating team policy last month. Gregg Berhalter has confirmed that Weston McKennie will start the U.S. men's national team's World Cup qualifier against Jamaica on Thursday. The decision to start McKennie comes as the Juventus midfielder returns to the...
SOCCER
Bleacher Report

USMNT vs. Jamaica: World Cup Qualifying Odds, Time, Live Stream and TV Schedule

The United States men's national team is all set for another three FIFA World Cup qualifying matches in October, starting with a home game against Jamaica on Thursday night. The Stars and Stripes are in a solid position after getting one win and two draws during the September break, but they will have to get through this next stretch without some of their brightest stars.
MLS
Texas Monthly

El Paso’s Ricardo Pepi: From Recent HS Graduate to USMNT World Cup Savior

On September 8, inside Estadio Olímpico Metropolitano in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, the U.S. men’s national soccer team appeared headed for yet another meltdown. The World Cup qualifying match felt like a must-win, and the Americans were trailing 0–1 to Honduras at the half. A loss would see the U.S. men’s national team fall far behind in its just-beginning six-month quest to make the 2022 World Cup and, perhaps just as importantly, in its quest to avoid repeating the disaster of failing to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.
MLS
World Soccer Talk

Bale out of Wales World Cup qualifiers with hamstring injury

London (AFP) – Gareth Bale has been ruled out of World Cup qualifiers against the Czech Republic and Estonia next month with a “significant hamstring tear”, Wales boss Robert Page said on Tuesday. The Welsh captain has not played since the goalless draw against Estonia on September 8 after being...
WORLD
CBS Boston

Matt Turner Called Back To USMNT For Three World Cup Qualifying Matches In October

BOSTON (CBS) — Matt Turner will once again be stopping shots for the United States Men’s National Team in October. The Revolution goalkeeper has been called into action for three 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifying matches next month. Turner will join the United States for matches against Jamaica in Austin, Texas on October 7, at Panama on October 10, and Costa Rica in Columbus, Ohio on October 13. The good news is that Turner won’t miss any Revolution matches during the stretch, as the club enters a break in their schedule following Wednesday night’s road match in Montreal. Turner has been excellent for the USMNT on the international stage this year. He owns an unbeaten 8-0-2 record and established himself as the Best Goalkeeper at the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup. The United States currently sits in third place out of eight teams in contention, with five points through three games (1-0-2). He’s been just as good in MLS action, as Turner was named a 2021 MLS All-Star this season and has led the Revolution to an 14-3-5 record in 22 starts. His 14 wins are a career high for the 27-year-old. Tune in to Wednesday’s Revolution-Montreal match on TV38! Match time is 7:30pm!
MLS
95.5 KLAQ

Ricardo Pepi Recalled to USMNT World Cup Qualifying Roster

Earlier this morning, U.S. Men's National Team head coach Gregg Berhalter made it official and called up 27 players to begin their preparations for three October matches of World Cup Qualifying. El Paso native Ricardo Pepi was recalled to the USMNT and he will be reporting to training camp in Austin this Sunday.
SOCCER
fox4kc.com

Former Sporting KC midfielder Gianluca Busio rejoins USMNT for World Cup qualifiers

AUSTIN, Texas — Former Sporting Kansas City midfielder and wunderkind Gianluca Busio earned his second call up for the United States men’s national team for the upcoming 2022 World Cup qualifiers. The United States will play three games in October as they continue toward returning to the World Cup stage...
MLS

