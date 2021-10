Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (shoulder) won’t play in Thursday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. (Marisa Contipelli on Twitter ) Higgins could not practice this week and will miss his second consecutive game due to a shoulder injury. Ja'Marr Chase and Tyler Boyd will be Bengals QB Joe Burrow's top receiving options and should see an uptick in targets while Higgins is sidelined. The 22-year-old has hauled in 10 catches for 118 yards and two touchdowns over two games in 2021. Higgins' next chance to return will be October 10th against the Green Bay Packers. Stay tuned for further updates.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO