New GOP-Drawn Voting Districts Could Dilute The Influence Of Texas' Increasingly Diverse Electorate

AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Nearly one month after Governor Greg Abbott signed SB 1, the election integrity bill into law, lawmakers took a step toward increasing penalties for those convicted of illegal voting. The Senate State Affairs Committee approved SB 9, which would stiffen the punishment from a class “A” misdemeanor to a second-degree felony. The bill will now go to the full Senate. Governor Abbott added this item to the agenda of the third special session saying SB 1 weakened the penalty. There was a lot of fanfare when the Governor signed that bill. The author of SB 1, Republican Bryan Hughes of Tyler,...

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO