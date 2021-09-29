CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New GOP-Drawn Voting Districts Could Dilute The Influence Of Texas' Increasingly Diverse Electorate

Cover picture for the articleTHURSDAY on "The Source" — The always-contentious fight over the boundaries for Texas' legislative maps is heating up yet again. Every 10 years, after new census data is made available, lawmakers redraw boundaries for congressional and state legislative districts through the process of redistricting. Texas' population growth — of which people of color made up 95% — earned the state two new congressional seats.

ABC7 Los Angeles

Black woman in rural Texas unable to vote, advocates say system is unfair

As voters across Texas submitted voter registration applications on Monday, Oct. 4, ahead of the Nov. 2 statewide election, 82-year-old Elmira Hicks was left out. The Oakwood, Texas, native hasn't been able to renew her voting license for more than a year because she has been unable to present the required birth certificate needed to verify her identity.
CBS DFW

Texas Senators Debate Bill To Increase Penalties For Illegal Voting

AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Nearly one month after Governor Greg Abbott signed SB 1, the election integrity bill into law, lawmakers took a step toward increasing penalties for those convicted of illegal voting. The Senate State Affairs Committee approved SB 9, which would stiffen the punishment from a class “A” misdemeanor to a second-degree felony. The bill will now go to the full Senate. Governor Abbott added this item to the agenda of the third special session saying SB 1 weakened the penalty. There was a lot of fanfare when the Governor signed that bill. The author of SB 1, Republican Bryan Hughes of Tyler,...
Austin American-Statesman

GOP's new map for U.S. House districts advances in Texas Legislature

The Texas Senate committee in charge of redrawing political districts voted along party lines Monday to send the GOP's plan for Texas' 38 U.S. House seats to the Senate floor for a full vote Friday. The move advances a plan that some have criticized for not reflecting the large increase...
Reform Austin

New Texas District Maps Severely Underrepresent Minorities

In possibly the least surprising thing that has happened in Texas politics all year, the latest district maps drawn by Republicans based on the 2020 U.S. Census severely underrepresent minorities. The Census made one thing very clear when it comes to Texas’ explosive population growth: it was almost completely thanks...
Houston Press

Proposed Texas House District Maps Would Protect GOP Advantage Statewide

If the new Texas House district maps unveiled by the Republican-led House Redistricting Committee Thursday are approved as expected, incumbent Republicans across the state would by and large be protected, likely solidifying the GOP’s grip on the House for the next decade. That advantage would come at the expense of...
