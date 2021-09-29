New GOP-Drawn Voting Districts Could Dilute The Influence Of Texas' Increasingly Diverse Electorate
THURSDAY on "The Source" — The always-contentious fight over the boundaries for Texas' legislative maps is heating up yet again. Every 10 years, after new census data is made available, lawmakers redraw boundaries for congressional and state legislative districts through the process of redistricting. Texas' population growth — of which people of color made up 95% — earned the state two new congressional seats.www.tpr.org
