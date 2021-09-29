WTA roundup: Shelby Rogers stuns Bianca Andreescu in Chicago

In the opening round of the Chicago Classic 2021, World No. 34 and the 14th seeded Victoria Azarenka will take on World No. 49 Shuai Zhang. Victoria Azarenka returns to the WTA Tour after a 3rd round defeat to Spaniard Garbine Mugurza at the 2021 US Open. Victoria had some success during the Grasscourts season but ever since the tournaments on hardcourts have resumed, the former World No. 1 is yet to reach a quarter-final with her round of 16 run at the 2021 Montreal Open being her best result in the past few weeks.

TENNIS ・ 9 DAYS AGO