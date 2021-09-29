CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTA roundup: Shelby Rogers stuns Bianca Andreescu in Chicago

By Field Level Media
Gwinnett Daily Post
 7 days ago

American Shelby Rogers avoided miscues on Wednesday while producing a 6-4, 7-5 victory over eighth-seeded Bianca Andreescu of Canada 6-4, 7-5 in the second round of the Chicago Fall Tennis Classic. Rogers committed just 16 unforced errors compared to 35 for Andreescu, who had a 27-14 edge in winners. Rogers...

