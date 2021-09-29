Packers CB Kevin King in concussion protocol

Chicago Bears (2-2) The Justin Fields era is about to begin… maybe? After leading the Bears to victory over the Detroit Lions, Fields appeared set to take over Chicago’s offense for good. But Matt Nagy’s gonna Matt Nagy, and he failed to commit to the rookie first-rounder during his first press conference of the week. Still, the good news for Bears fans is that Fields looks like the real deal early in his career. He was helped by David Montgomery and Chicago’s running game, and the team’s wide receivers suddenly look capable of making plays downfield. The offense may finally be catching up to the defense, but don’t get too excited about the Bears’ chances. They have the Las Vegas Raiders, Packers, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in an upcoming brutal three-game stretch.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO