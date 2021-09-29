CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Packers CB Kevin King in concussion protocol

By Field Level Media
Gwinnett Daily Post
 7 days ago

Green Bay Packers starting cornerback Kevin King is in the concussion protocol, coach Matt LaFleur confirmed Wednesday. King was held out of Sunday night's 30-28 road win against the San Francisco 49ers due to an illness. He still wasn't feeling well when the Packers returned home Monday and the team...

